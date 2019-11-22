Gracemere business evacuates after gas leak

GAS LEAK: A Gracemere business was forced to be evacuated after a gas leak.

FIRE crews raced to contain a gas leak from a large cylinder at the Toll Depot in Gracemere this evening.

Reported at 6.45pm, the incident forced the evacuation of the business on Somerset Rd.

The leak from the Elgas cylinder was stopped after 10 minutes.

QFES estimated that one litre of gas was released during the incident.

They notified the gas examiner about the issue.

Police and ambulance crews left the scene and fire crews are checking to make sure the area is safe.