Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GAS LEAK: A Gracemere business was forced to be evacuated after a gas leak.
GAS LEAK: A Gracemere business was forced to be evacuated after a gas leak.
News

Gracemere business evacuates after gas leak

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
22nd Nov 2019 7:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE crews raced to contain a gas leak from a large cylinder at the Toll Depot in Gracemere this evening.

Reported at 6.45pm, the incident forced the evacuation of the business on Somerset Rd.

GAS LEAK: Gas forced the evacuation of the Toll depot in Gracemere.
GAS LEAK: Gas forced the evacuation of the Toll depot in Gracemere.

The leak from the Elgas cylinder was stopped after 10 minutes.

QFES estimated that one litre of gas was released during the incident.

They notified the gas examiner about the issue.

Police and ambulance crews left the scene and fire crews are checking to make sure the area is safe.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        House of the week: Queensland charm for sale

        premium_icon House of the week: Queensland charm for sale

        News Federation-style home from 1903 up for auction this weekend.

        • 22nd Nov 2019 7:00 PM
        GETTING OUT: What’s on this weekend in the region

        premium_icon GETTING OUT: What’s on this weekend in the region

        News Check out our list of what’s on around Central Queensland for the next 48 hours.

        • 22nd Nov 2019 7:00 PM
        P-plater narrowly avoids jail time

        premium_icon P-plater narrowly avoids jail time

        News IF Barry Elsden hasn’t learnt his drug and drink-driving lesson yet, he never...

        Fresh start for Rocky’s rehab centre

        premium_icon Fresh start for Rocky’s rehab centre

        News Next community forum announced for rehab centre debate