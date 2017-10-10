Gracemere community backs sick mum

Georgia Webb was feeding her six-week-old boy when she had sudden excruciating pain. Doctors found two gall stones - one stuck in a tube which is too swollen to operate on. She ended up with pancreatitis and fluid on the lungs on top of the gall stones.

GEORGIA Webb got two good bits of news last week - she was able to go home to Gracemere from Royal Women's and Children's Hospital temporarily and her family will receive help from the community.

Georgia, 24, has spent the past few weeks bed ridden in hospital.

"I was up feeding my then six-week-old baby and I just had this excruciating pain,” she told The Morning Bulletin from her Gracemere home on Friday.

She said doctors at Rockhampton Hospital found two gall stones - one stuck in a pipe too swollen to operate.

Georgia was sent to Brisbane for medical help and she ended up developing pancreatitis and ended up with fluid on her lungs.

"Georgia was then flown out from Rockhampton to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and flown there on Thursday 21/09. Once Georgia Arrived it was unexpected but her pancreatitis shut down and she went into organ failure with this Georgia experienced a number of different things ie pain in pancreatic region, shortness of breath leaving her with heated humidified oxygen using a specialist machine to force oxygen into lungs, an uncontrollable bladder needing a catheter as Georgia was now bed ridden,” Georgia's mother Teresa wrote on the Go Fund Me page.

Georgia was in hospital from September 18 until October 4.

Last week, the doctors told her to go home for a while as they would not be able to operate for at least one and a half weeks until the swelling goes down and they wanted her to spend time with her children - Indianna, 6, and baby Bear.

"I still can't really pick up my baby,” Georgia said.

While she was in hospital in Brisbane, her mother set up a Go Fund Me page to help raise funds for the family.

Georgia is on maternity leave and her partner, Jeremy Irwin works as a casual contractor at a Central Queensland mine. Jeremy has had to take time off work to look after the children while Georgia has been sick - with no pay.

Parents of children who attend the same school as Indianna quickly found out about the Go Fund Me page, donating what they could.

As word spread, the news of Georgia's illness and situation reached the women who started the Gracemere Community Feel Good Project who have decided Georgia and her family will be one of two families to benefit from this weekend's inaugural Feel Good Project fundraiser - Bohemian nights ladies soiree on Saturday at the Waraburra State School.

Georgia was surprised when she found out about the community's generousity - both the Gracemere Community Feel Good Project's decision and the Go Fund Me donations which totalled $2,270 at 4pm yesterday.

"I was lovely to see people donate,” she said.

"I don't know how they found out because it happened during school holidays.”

While Georgia is home with her family now, she does have to go back to hospital and the doctors don't know how long she will have to stay the next time.