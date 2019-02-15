Gracemere couple left with empty block after bad bank advice

GRACEMERE rail worker, Bruce Duncan, claimed to have been pressured by "pushy” Commonwealth Bank staff when applying for a loan for an investment property in 2011.

A year earlier, Mr Duncan borrowed for a block of land in Gracemere with plans to build a house on the property.

He contracted a builder and then borrowed again to build a house on the property.

This particular process ran smoothly prompting Mr Duncan to repeat the borrowing process the following year for another block only a short walk from his original property.

His finance was approved and he bought the block.

According to Mr Duncan, his loan manager rushed him into contracting a builder before applying for finance to build the house, so he did.

"The bank approached us earlier than expected, usually these things take a couple of months, and (the bank) said they liked the look of our finances and told us to sign up a builder.

"We signed up the builder, sent the bank the contracts and the paperwork they needed and they turned around and said they couldn't give us any more money.

"We were completely transparent from the start, we told them we would be buying the block and then building the house separately like we had done before.”

Mr Duncan was left with an empty block he could not afford to build on.

He said the block required regular maintenance to control growth as well as council rates and was costing him thousands each year.

"It's absolute dead money,” he said.

He said during the process of the second investment property, bank staff including loan managers, were "almost to the point of being pushy” and that he would constantly have to deal with different staff.

"They seemed really eager to have us get money,” Mr Duncan said.

"A lot of the times you will start dealing with one person and all of a sudden they're just gone.”

Mr Duncan believed the whole process of the second investment property was carried out under direct advice of CBA loan managers and he said they would often verbally assure him and his wife that finance would be approved for the house.

"If I knew what was going to happen, we never would have bought the property,” he said.

"If I could, I would give this block back to them without destroying myself financially.”

A CBA spokesperson said the bank assessed every home loan on a case-by-case basis but did not comment on the advice Mr Duncan received from CBA staff.