Gracemere Cubs' Annual Club Culture Day this weekend

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gracemere Cubs' Annual Club Culture Day will be on Saturday instead of Sunday this year, with Gracemere teams from U6-U12 up and Old Boys competing against Cap Coast Brothers.

The family-focused event will bring together 214 Mini/Mods junior players as well as one main game between Gracemere Green and Gracemere Gold.

Gracemere Old Boys treasurer and committee member, Ben Lorraway, said the concept came about in 2009, with the first event kicking off the next year.

Although the event is usually held on a Saturday, but with the support of Rocky Junior League and Cap Coast, the day was able to shift back to accommodate the Old Boys and the event even bigger for those involved.

During most of the years after its conception, the day was played with an Old Boys v Young Guns main game, with the Young Guns made up of the U18 Gracemere team.

However, with the team in a "rebuilding stage for the last few years”, the organisers decided to split the Old Boys squads with a combination of former players, A-grade and reserve grade players.

"The best part is seeing fellas who aren't engaged in the sport, throwing on a jersey and being active,” Lorraway said.

Thanks to the transition to an Old Boys main game, a team was put towards the Rocky 9s competition earlier this year, with the Gracemere squad winning the second division.

"We beat Bluff Rabbitohs in the final which was a highlight for the Old Boys and the club's first bit of silver,” Lorraway said.

After the games on Saturday, there will be an award for the Man of the Match for the Old Boys' teams as well as a best forward, back and rookie of the carnival.

Cooper Nobbs at last year's event. Walson Carlos

The coveted Club Culture Cup will also be up for grabs for the reigning winner.

"The Mini/Mods season kicked off last weekend and this will be Gracemere's first mini game,” Lorraway said.

Gracemere Rugby League club president Jason Taituma the event promotes the Gracemere community and brings the community together.

"It's an opportunity for young kids to see older players play and for Old Boys, there's history there,” he said.

"They're creating their own history as we keep going with the club.

"It should be a good day as long as the weather plays its part.”

Lorraway thanked the sponsors, including many Gracemere-based sponsors who were past junior players, for their support of the club and the event.

There will be a sign-on at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Friday night from 5pm-7pm for interested past players.