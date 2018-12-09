Gracemere defeats Rocky in round eight of Cap Challenge

CRICKET: Sitting at the bottom of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge ladder, Rockhampton Brothers were determined to deliver in Saturday's round eight against second placers, Gracemere Bulls.

However, with slippery conditions and an impressive form in Gracemere's captain, Luke Johnson, the team fell short of a win, with the final score as four for 209 to Gracemere and Brothers all out for 100.

Brothers captain Luke Reid said the team expected a tough competition and focused on "doing everything right” leading up to the match.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"We haven't had a win yet in A grade so we needed to put on a full performance with the ball and obviously on the bat for 40 overs,” he said. "In terms of bowling, we didn't take enough wickets early and we would've liked more in the first 20 overs, with only one out in the first.

"It was hard to contain Gracemere in the last 20.

"In terms of batting, we almost batted 40 overs but didn't make the runs we set out to and would've liked a few more.”

Despite falling short of personal goals, Reid said the improvement in the team's performance from previous weeks was evident.

The return of experience team member Ken Lynch gave the team an extra boost, with Lynch providing support for the team's many younger players.

"He bowled really well and bowled six overs for us which was really important for us,” Reid said. "We haven't had a win in the 40 over competition yet so we were looking to improve what we've been doing in the start of the season.

"We're looking to be more competitive against some of the top teams but haven't been as of yet.

"If we can start improve with the bat and ball we will be.”

Reid said Johnson stood up for his team and batted the whole 40 overs out which took the game away from Brothers.

"Not being able to get him out gave his team a bit of extra confidence,” Reid said. "Gracemere were only one wicket down after the first 20 overs so it was a good platform to make a lot of runs in the last 20.

"They lost their second wicket in the 28th though, but were set up to make a lot of runs with plenty of wickets in the shed.”

Next weekend Brothers go up against BITS at Boyne Island.

"In the last game against them it was our best game of the season,” Reid said. "We'll look to keep the score competitive, keep our runs down against them as they're good batsmen.

"We'll try to bat 40 out again and give our top guys a few more runs.

"Ken Litchner and 15-year-old Sam Goren, who's batting in the top five and made 50 against them last year.

"Those are two the keep an eye on.”