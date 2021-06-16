Rockhampton Regional Council will continue to push for a high school in Gracemere despite funding not being included in Tuesday's state budget.

The budget included money for 10 new Queensland schools to open by 2024, but not for the Gracemere proposal for which the council is an advocate.

Division 4 Councillor Ellen Smith said the lack of funding for the school was "disappointing", but "not a surprise".

"We've got a growth spurt up here," she said.

"It's very hard to even buy a house in Gracemere because of our growth.

"I'm always disappointed that we're not included but we've just got to keep plugging away.

"The trouble is when we need a school, we're not going to have one, because we're going to have so many children out there wanting to go to high school and it won't be there.

"It would be a community thing. The community would really embrace it. Between Council and the Gracemere Community Voice … it's not going to go away."

Mayor Tony Williams said a Gracemere high school "remains a priority" and the council would continue to work with Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga on the idea.

Mr O'Rourke has been asked to respond.

Originally published as Gracemere 'disappointment' as 10 new schools named