Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

POLICE caught a Gracemere man red handed throwing drugs over the fence into his neighbour's back yard.

John Paul Rebetzke, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last Friday to one count of obstructing a police officer and for possessing property suspected of being used in drug offences.

On November 21 last year, at about 8am police searched a Gracemere house where they opened the garage door and saw Rebetzke pick up a number of items, run out of the garage and into the back yard.

He dropped one item at the back door and threw the remaining things over the back fence into the neighbour's yard.

Police apprehended him and he was escorted back inside.

In the neighbour's yard, police found three clip seal bags containing a crystal substance which weighed 1.1g, another clip seal bag, dropped by the defendant at the back door, which also contained a crystal substance weighing 0.3g. The bags were later confirmed to contain methamphetamine.

Also in the neighbour's yard was a clip sealed bag containing 15g of cannabis, a set of electronic scales and unused clip seal bags.

Police also found a glass pipe with residue consistent with smoking methamphetamine, a home-made water pipe, which smelt of burnt cannabis and a phone containing several messages in relation to the purchase and possible supply of dangerous drugs.

Rebetzke told police he knew the crystal substance was methamphetamine, but it did not belong to him and that he picked it up and threw it over the fence to help his friend out. He admitted smoking methamphetamine on occasion.

He admitted using cannabis and that he had used the water pipe to smoke cannabis about 20 minutes prior to police arriving.

He denied he owned the scales and clip sealed bags, but was aware of the items and said he threw them over the fence to help his friend.

He the phone belonged to him but denied sending any of the messages that were drug related.

The lawyer for the defence said Rebetzke was unemployed and had been living in his sister's garage for a number of years.

He said his client was persistent in moving to Mackay, where his older brother owned a landscaping business and could possibly line him up with work.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said it did appear Rebetzke was trying to get himself out of his current predicament.

"You really have to, or you can see the track you are going down," Ms Beckinsale said.

"Work is really going to be the first step for you.

"Make sure you don't end up back here, with this level of drug use you are going to end up in prison."

Rebetzke was released under a corrective services officer for a period of eight months.