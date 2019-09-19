Gracemere event to kick off school holidays

HEAD over to Gracemere’s Conaghan Park next Monday morning for a free family event to celebrate the official opening of the Lawrie Street upgrade and new SES building! The morning will be complete with jumping castles, cake, face painting and a demonstration by the local SES.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the event will be a great start to the school holidays for Gracemere residents, and a chance for visitors to discover the town.

“Gracemere is a growing community with a lot to offer and a lot to celebrate,” Mayor Strelow said.

“There is some incredible local history here stretching all the way back to the 1850s, and today this is a fantastic, friendly area with affordable real-estate and lovely parks as well as growing infrastructure and industry.

“Next Monday will be a chance to celebrate this community, kick off the school holidays with some fun, share some great projects that have been delivered recently, and highlight the incredible work of the local SES.

“The event will start at 9am on Monday 23 September and wrap up at 11am.

“The morning will offer a chance to meet local SES heroes and watch them in action performing a training exercise, as well as well as take a tour of the new purpose built SES building.

“There’ll also be jumping castles, face-painting, and free cake!

“Whether you’re a Gracemere local or from somewhere else in the Region, this is a great chance to kick off the holidays with some family fun.

“We’ll also be holding a second family event at Touch of Paradise in Gracemere on Saturday 5 October to wrap up the school holidays – so keep an ear out for more details.”

The Gracemere family morning will be held at Conaghan Park on Monday 23 September from 9am to 11am.