Gracemere Grandma wins big prize just in time for Christmas

JACKPOT WIN: Beverley Holmes, Gracemere, was the winner of The Morning Bulletin's competition to win a $1,000 gift card to buy "a ton of toys" at Big W. Vanessa Jarrett

BEVERLEY Holmes of Gracemere was on top of the world this week when she found out she was the winner of The Morning Bulletin's competition to win a $1,000 Big W gift card to buy a "ton of toys”.

The win came just in time for some early Christmas shopping.

Mrs Holmes has many presents to buy for with three of her own children, five grandchildren, and 11 great-grand children.

Seven-week old Layla Tess just joined the brood and Mrs Holmes said she will be buying her some presents.

With a lucky star in her favour, Mrs Holmes was up against more than 5,000 other other entries from print and online.

Having only won "$10 or $20” in a competition before, she said was a big shock to win.

"I was really surprised, just as well I was sitting down,” she said.

Mrs Holmes said she wasn't sure what she will buy yet.

"Just let it sink in for now and see what happens,” she said.

Mrs Holmes is an avid reader of The Morning Bulletin and she gets it delivered everyday to her home.

"I like catching up on the news, see what is going in the district, and who is out and about,” she said.