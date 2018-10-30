Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JACKPOT WIN: Beverley Holmes, Gracemere, was the winner of The Morning Bulletin's competition to win a $1,000 gift card to buy
JACKPOT WIN: Beverley Holmes, Gracemere, was the winner of The Morning Bulletin's competition to win a $1,000 gift card to buy "a ton of toys" at Big W. Vanessa Jarrett
News

Gracemere Grandma wins big prize just in time for Christmas

vanessa jarrett
by
30th Oct 2018 12:45 PM

BEVERLEY Holmes of Gracemere was on top of the world this week when she found out she was the winner of The Morning Bulletin's competition to win a $1,000 Big W gift card to buy a "ton of toys”.

The win came just in time for some early Christmas shopping.

Mrs Holmes has many presents to buy for with three of her own children, five grandchildren, and 11 great-grand children.

Seven-week old Layla Tess just joined the brood and Mrs Holmes said she will be buying her some presents.

With a lucky star in her favour, Mrs Holmes was up against more than 5,000 other other entries from print and online.

Having only won "$10 or $20” in a competition before, she said was a big shock to win.

"I was really surprised, just as well I was sitting down,” she said.

Mrs Holmes said she wasn't sure what she will buy yet.

"Just let it sink in for now and see what happens,” she said.

Mrs Holmes is an avid reader of The Morning Bulletin and she gets it delivered everyday to her home.

"I like catching up on the news, see what is going in the district, and who is out and about,” she said.

compeition the morning bulletin
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Fire and ice as Mother Nature wreaks havoc on Rolleston

    premium_icon Fire and ice as Mother Nature wreaks havoc on Rolleston

    News Residents describe tennis ball size hail stones, cyclone level winds and lightning strike bush fires.

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:48 PM
    BREAKING: Boat on fire at Rosslyn Bay Marina

    BREAKING: Boat on fire at Rosslyn Bay Marina

    Breaking Emergency personnel donned breathing apparatus to fight the fire.

    • 30th Oct 2018 1:06 PM
    Accused murderer's case delayed as witnesses overseas

    Accused murderer's case delayed as witnesses overseas

    Crime The victim was found dead at a creek off Fitzroy River in 2016

    CQ man endures 22 hour wait for scan after breaking his neck

    premium_icon CQ man endures 22 hour wait for scan after breaking his neck

    News Staff run off feet while multiple patients waited for scans

    Local Partners