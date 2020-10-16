GRACEMERE HIGH SCHOOL: Strelow’s ‘played nice’ for too long

MAYOR Margaret Strelow was visibly fed up by the lack of commitment from the State Government on committing to a high school for Gracemere when she bought up the matter at a council meeting this week.

A report was presented to the Rockhampton Regional Council table which stated it had been actively working with the State Government since 2015.

Council has met with State Government community cabinets, former members of parliament and Queensland Government ministers advocating for the high school.

The Department of Education, Skills and Employment are the registered owners of 146 Lucas St, Gracemere, which has been earmarked as the site for the high school.

The 20 hectare lot has been zoned as education.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics the Gracemere population has grown from 8,452 persons in 2011 to 11,315 persons in 2016.

In June 2019, the population was estimated to be 12,758 persons.

It has been predicted Gracemere would have a population of the following in the future:

2021: 13,278

2026: 15,157

2031: 17,306

2036: 19,969

2041: 22,796

It has been predicted the number of secondary school aged students at Gracemere would be the following:

2021: 1,237

2026: 1,421

2031: 1,496

2036: 1,655

2041: 1,862

Council discussed around the table at its Ordinary Meeting this week a motion to put up new corflutes calling out the Queensland Government to commit to a high school.

"We have played nice for about as long as we can be expected," Cr Strelow said.

"We have advocated election after election, made appointments, met with ministers.

"It has been promised by various levels of government for years now.

'We just want one high school in the next term of government."

She compared Gracemere to Calliope, that opened a high school this year, despite Gracemere having more numbers.

Cr Strelow said it wasn't just about a high school, but helping the community grow.

"While 500 kids are driving into Rockhampton, the other things that build community don't develop as they might," she said.

"If you have to drive into Rocky, that's the doctor you are going to use, the chemist."

She said Gracemere residents should be able to send their kids to school where they live.

Deputy Mayor Neil Fisher echoed the Mayor's view and said it was time to get aggressive.

"We have been quiet too long," he said.

Cr Strelow is calling on Labor, with serving Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, to pledge a commitment to building a high school for Gracemere in the next term of government.

When contacted for comment on the Gracemere High School issue last week, Mr O'Rourke said he would love to see a high school at Gracemere but, 'unfortunately, the current numbers don't add up and building one now would likely lead to worse outcomes for students in both Rocky and Gracemere'.

Cr Strelow said great commitments had already been made by every other candidate, with the exception of the ALP and two minor parties - The Greens and Legalise Cannabis Queensland.

"This is not about in any way damaging the Rockhampton State High School, it is about giving the people of Gracemere something they've been promised for decades," she said.

"Surely somebody can come up with a model that allows a dozen teachers to travel and work across two school campuses in Gracemere and Rockhampton, rather than have around 500 students commute every day.

"We are asking the remaining candidates to commit, so that whichever party forms the next government we can be sure that a high school will be built within four years.

"We are delighted this has vocal support from Katter Australia Party candidate Christian Shepherd, One Nation candidate Torin O'Brien and Liberal National Party candidate Tony Hopkins. We have also seen support from NQ First leader Jason Costigan.

"The Queensland Government already owns land in Lucas Street designated for the purpose and it is something that the independent Schools Planning Committee has recognised a need for in the very near future.

"This is not something that we are asking for on a whim, we have done our homework and the Gracemere community has passionately advocated for this school.

"It is well and truly time for the Queensland Government to deliver this high school.

"At the state election on October 31, the Rockhampton region needs to use its vote wisely, and voters deserve to know which candidates make the grade."