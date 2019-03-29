Gracemere hoping rain won't wash away finals hopes

ON THE ATTACK: Gracemere paceman Ben Milne will be a key figure in game two of the grand final series.

CRICKET: Gracemere skipper Aaron Harmsworth says his team will need to improve dramatically to be a chance of winning the Rockhampton A-grade premiership.

The Bulls were beaten by 52 runs by minor premiers Frenchville in game one of the grand final series last Saturday.

They are hoping rain does not deny them a shot at levelling the equation in game two tomorrow and push the series into a decider on Sunday.

Officials are expected to make a call early tomorrow morning on whether the game proceeds at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

Harmsworth has his fingers crossed it will go ahead.

"Unfortunately we can't control the weather but we know the groundsman and support staff will do everything they can to get us playing,” he said.

"Traditionally you like to bat first in a final but in these conditions it's hard to know until the covers come off.

"I remember one of the best pitches I played on in the last 10 years was a grand final three or four years ago when we'd had 130mm of rain the day before.

"Sometimes a little bit of extra moisture and some extra rolling can work wonders on a pitch.”

Harmsworth said last Saturday was definitely not Gracemere's day.

After losing the toss, things seemingly went from bad to worse. Errors in the field proved costly and the team's middle order failed to fire in the run chase.

"If I'm completely honest, we were outplayed in all three facets of the game,” Harmsworth said.

"We know we've got to improve in all three areas and win at least two of them to be in with a chance.

"We've just got to be a better team.

"We've got nothing to lose and that's the attitude we need to take into Saturday's game.”

Harmsworth said his strike bowler Ben Milne, who thrived on the pressure of grand finals, would have a big role to play.

Gracemere would also need to contain opposition captain Joe McGahan, who had the ability to turn a game with bat or ball.

Tomorrow's game is to start at 10am. Game three, if needed, is also set down for 10am Sunday.