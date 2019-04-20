Menu
Shaun and Megan Benn of Gladstone; Jacqui and Wayne Frazer of Gracemere; Leonora and James Casey of Eidsvold; and Rhonda Reed wait for this afternoon's Red Hot Summer Tour concert
Community

Gracemere hubby grants hall pass for Australian rock legend

JANN HOULEY
by
20th Apr 2019 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Jacqui and Wayne Frazer arrived extra early for this afternoon's Red Hot Summer Tour concert in Rockhampton.

The Gracemere couple set up camp chairs at 7.40am for the gig which starts at 1pm.

"We just thought we'd come and make sure we got good parking and great seats,” said Jacqui who said she loves Johnny Farnham.

When asked what he thinks of his wife's celebrity crush, Mr Frazer said, "I gave her a hall pass.”

It's a similar story for James Casey of Eidsvold who travelled more than three hours to attend the concert which also features Daryl Braithwaite, Jon Stevens, Vanessa Amorosi, Thirsy Merc and Dragon.

His wife Leonora said she's waited 20 years to see Johnny Farnham live.

"I've loved him since I was 13 and I'm so excited to see him perform tonight,” she said.

"And I left three kids at home... this is not just a good day, this is an AWESOME day.”

Patrons may bring a camp/folding chair to the event on the lawns at The Common, off Goodsall St.

Tickets are still available at the door via EFTPOS.

