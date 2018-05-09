Gracemere is fed up with brazen crime

Gracemere Hidden Treasure's Tuesday coordinator Helen Scales was called while she was at church on Sunday about the break and enter of the charity shop.

Gracemere Hidden Treasure's Tuesday coordinator Helen Scales was called while she was at church on Sunday about the break and enter of the charity shop. Kerri-Anne Mesner

GRACEMERE is so fed up with brazen thieves running rampant in the satellite suburb, there are calls for more police resources to be allocated to the local station on Johnson Rd.

The call came after four businesses were targeted in the past few days - two twice.

One was a charity shop where volunteers would be more than happy to help people in need, if they approached the volunteers during open hours.

Middle Rd shops Suzie's Move Scene and Daisy's Wrap were broken into on Thursday night/Friday morning, with police arresting a 16-year-old male.

The two shops were again targeted, along with Gracemere Plaza Takeaway and charity shop Gracemere's Hidden Treasure, on Saturday night/ Sunday morning.

Police are still investigating those offences.

A police spokesman said it was believed a brick or a similar item was used to smash the glass at the front of the shops.

PLEA FOR ACTION: Gracemere Plaza Takeaway owner Daphne Dolgner and Gracemere Hidden Treasure'S Tuesday co-ordinator Helen Scales want more police resources in the suburb. Kerri-Anne Mesner

Gracemere Plaza Takeaway's owner for 11 years, Daphne Dolgner, said shop owners started feeling unsafe after a pizza shop armed robbery in June last year and a Foodworks armed robbery in February.

"It took all day for police and forensics to process the shops, and then have the glass fixed, hence no trade for Sunday,” she said.

"Then for them to do the same to the charity shop beside my business leaves me totally overwhelmed with anger.

"The people have no morals and I am so fed up with this happening in our community on a regular basis.”

SMASHED: Gracemere Hidden Treasure's front door after the break and enter. Contributed

Gracemere's Hidden Treasure is run by volunteers from the Gracemere Baptist Church.

Yesterday, Tuesday co-ordinator Helen Scales said she was called about the break-in while she was at church on Sunday.

"It's getting terrible,” she said.

Both women said the Gracemere police station needed more resources to address increasing crime in the area.

One of those woman has been the victim of a home burglary, with cash and their mother's jewellery stolen.

Other residents, current and past, have taken to social media to talk about their brushes with brazen offenders.

One woman said her family left Gracemere after she returned home from grocery shopping one day to find three in her kitchen.

They had gained access by a window she'd accidentally left open.

She said people had broken into their house many times before that incident.

"Our back door was continually smashed in as we lived out of town. We had so much stuff stolen, including the house (water) pump.”

The office of Police Minister Mk Ryan said decisions about extra police resources were determined by the Queensland Police Service.

The Morning Bulletin sent questions to QPS yesterday afternoon about extra resources at Gracemere Police Station.

A response had not been received by print deadline.