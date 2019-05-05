Gracemere league community rallies for Club Culture Day

RUGBY LEAGUE: Community spirit was strong at Gracemere's Cedric Archer Park on Saturday night.

Gracemere teams from Under 6 to Under 12 battled it out during the day, following by a Old Boys nine-a-side clash late that afternoon.

Gracemere Old Boys treasurer and committee member, Ben Lorraway, played on the winning team, the Old Boys Gold.

The Gold team took out a 20-12 win over the Green side after playing two 15 minute halves.

RUGBY LEAGUE GRACEMERE OLD BOYS: Greens vs Golds Jann Houley

"The most important thing was seeing all the Mini-Mods playing and seeing the Under 6 to Under 12s,” Ben said.

"The club has been through a bit of a tough time but seeing some of the kids coming through, if the committee can bring those kids through this, it will be a great club again.

"With so much on, we picked a tough weekend. But in the true Gracemere way, we came up with a theory, that was the nines with the 20 blokes that turn up who had fun anyway.”

Reminiscent of a previous Under 15 side, one of the day's Under 10 teams reminded Ben of the former three-time premiership winners and once third best in the state team.

RUGBY LEAGUE GRACEMERE OLD BOYS: Greens' Damon Kelland with the ball Jann Houley

"Those boys stuck together. One of the boys was playing for us today, a star of today, Todd Toby,” Ben said.

"Seeing that Under 10 side play was the highlight of my day. There was a lot of talent there.

"We'll regroup now and come up with some ideas. We'll be back in the Rocky Nines and putting a competitive side there and work out an initiative to keep this day going.

"The seed was planted with those juniors today.”

Ben thanked the committee members and volunteers who made the day possible, including those who helped out in the canteen and one club member who stayed until 9pm the night before to mark the field.

Ben's father Steve was present at the event, acting as coach for both the Old Boys teams.

RUGBY LEAGUE GRACEMERE OLD BOYS: Golds' Brodie Smith with the ball Jann Houley

"Some of those guys are getting about 35-40 years of age so to come out and play 15 minute halves in nine-a-side is quite passionate,” he said.

"It's good to see them come back to their grass roots and give a hand to their club.

"Some of those guys haven't played footy for 15-20 years and just come along and had a run."

Steve thanked the sponsors who had continued to support the club since Steve began the Gracemere Juniors in 1997.

RUGBY LEAGUE GRACEMERE OLD BOYS: Golds Ben Lawson gets tackled Jann Houley

"We operate the Old Boys concept remotely and a lot of planning and sponsorship goes into the t-shirts and jerseys they get,” he said.

"It's a great day and a great concept and I'd love to see it continue.

"It's huge and give recognition to the club; where we've been and where we're going in good times and tough times.

"There are players who are now coaches and it's good to see the affiliation.”

Awards

Player of the match and recipient of the Lorraway medal - Brodie Smith

Man of the match for Old Boys Green - James Dwyer

Best new rookie - Brodie Smith

Best forward - Wally Saunders

Best back - Todd Toby