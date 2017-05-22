Construction begins on long-awaited Rocky facility

GRACEMERE will soon have it's own fully functioning, modern library with work starting on the new facility today.

Residents will have access to the la test books, community activities and free internet in the new library located inside the council's Gracemere administration building.

Community Services committee chair, Cr Rose Swadling said it was a much needed facility and would likely to be open by the end of August.

"Libraries are one of the council's most popular and loved services, so it's wonderful for the growing Gracemere community to have access to their very own facility," Cr Swadling said.

"Our first step is to temporarily relocate the customer service centre from the administration building to the Gracemere Shopping Centre, so we can begin maintenance work, including installing a solar system as part of our energy efficiency program.

"Once that's completed we can start setting up the branch with a collection of materials for all ages, and in all of the different formats that we currently offer in Rockhampton and Mount Morgan."

Councillor Ellen Smith said the Gracemere community had been very passionate about a local library where they could borrow books and resources and access technology, but most importantly use the library as a community hub to connect and bring people together.

"We're so very pleased work will only take a few months," she said.

"Our libraries are fun, learning, reflective and diverse spaces; the benefits to the local Gracemere community will be enormous, particularly when our regional libraries are one of our most popular and frequented services."

The Gracemere Library branch will offer books, resources and activity programs similar to all other branches as well as public access to the internet and printing facilities.

The customer service centre will be temporarily relocated to the Gracemere Shopping Centre next to Subway until the refurbishment in complete.

The same services will be available for customers with opening hours from 9am - 4.30pm from today.