Gracemere mother crusading against school bus overcrowding

BUS INCIDENT: A school bus came off the road in Gracemere into a paddock with three children on board last Tuesday. Allan Reinikka

WORRIED for the safety of school students overcrowded into buses from Rockhampton to Gracemere, a concerned parent is demanding action.

Student nurse and single mother of two Rockhampton High School students, Gracemere's Barbara Gatt has done everything in her power to fix the problem of students being packed into buses, forced to stand or be seated without a seat belt, travelling at 100km/h.

The issue was brought sharply into focus last Tuesday after a bus driver had to smash his way out of a bus carrying three children after it came off the road and into a paddock in Gracemere.

Ms Gatt estimated 750 students made the journey every day and having seen the grisly aftermath of a bus accident in the US where students not wearing seat belts flew through the windscreen, she knows more than most what's at stake if people continued to look the other way when it came to Rockhampton's bus safety issues.

She is not alone in her concerns, which were strongly echoed on social media by other people (see below) who said this had been an issue for years with all appeals to rectify the situation being ignored.

"I have been complaining about it for over 18 months and other parents I've spoken to about it have said up to seven years,” Ms Gatt said.

"I wrote a letter to every known official, the board of education, the Transport Minister, Main Toads, (Rockhampton MP) Barry O'Rourke and council chambers office.

Ms Gatt said she was "ropeable” at the response from a woman working in Rockhampton's Department of Transport.

The woman told her another bus would cost a quarter of a million dollars and wouldn't be worth paying for as it would only be used for four months of the year before suggesting she drive her children to school if she didn't like the overcrowding.

Given her personal circumstances and others in a similar situation, Ms Gatt was infuriated by this unsympathetic stance.

"She basically said that the transportation department is putting money before the well-being and safety of our kids,” Ms Gatt said.

"I have shifts that start at five o'clock in the morning. That means I'm out of the house by 4.30am and I can't come back home at 7.30am to drive my kids to school.

"I'm a single parent and there's no other way my child can get to school unless they ride on that bus. If I had a choice, my child would not be on that school bus ever again.”

If it was a question of paying more for an extra bus service, Ms Gatt said she would be willing to pay more. On a positive note, she confirmed that Mr O'Rourke had set an appointment for Monday, seeking to resolve the issue.

"You'd make a 100 people that I know very happy if something gets done,” she said.

Mr O'Rourke confirmed that local residents in Gracemere had raised concerns with his office in relation to safety issues for students who travelled on the bus service between Gracemere and Rockhampton daily.

"I have taken these concerns seriously,” he said.

"I've asked TMR to come to Gracemere and ride on the buses so they can investigate firsthand the concerns raised with me about students standing. We will work with the operator to resolve this issue.

"The Palaszczuk government allocated more than $172 million to fund the School Transport Assistance Scheme for 2018-19 to provide assistance for about 130,000 students in Queensland.”

Numerous other people have come forward on social media expressing their own concerns about the issue of school bus overcrowding between Rockhampton and Gracemere.

Kelsey Wehlow: Had this issue when I was in high school more than 10 years ago.

Janet White: My son stopped using the bus because there was no seats for them.

Karen Smith: This has been going on for last eight years I know of.

Karen Paroz Becs Alexander: I put a complaint in at the start of term two and got exactly the same response. It falls under the legislation apparently.

Maryann Molloy: I have been there, seen it, and unfortunately it was all above board and yes I have done all Gracey bus runs.

Elizabeth Winston: That is why Gracemere needs a high school. Those who say no do not know what the hell they are talking about. When my grandson was going to Rocky High he said that the school bus was crowded.

Vickie Bowden: Been happening for years and when they do an inspection it is when there isn't many on the bus that day like around show days. I have had four kids on buses from Gracemere and it is a disgrace. For every child that is high school age they have to use the buses. Doesn't take rocket science to work out the facts.

Natalie Drake: It has been the same issue for 15 years. You're allocated a bus, catch a different bus, pay a fee, no money no ride. Bus passes don't scan (even though completely legible) pay a fee, and you need a new card (because they keep it) - pay another fee. Crowded buses, rude drivers - nothing has changed. They have nothing to lose because there is no other company to do it in Rocky.

Leesa Little: I put in a complaint last year after my son hurt his shoulder from trying to hold on while standing on the bus that slammed its brakes on. Many kids fell. I even contacted the Transport Department because they're in charge of school bus travel and nothing happened. Maybe if more people complained something might get done. I asked how it is legal for kids to stand on a bus on a highway when it does 100km/h and they justified it by saying it was only for a short amount of time.