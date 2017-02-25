35°
Gracemere mum braces for another hip-pocket hit

Michelle Gately
| 25th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
Sandra Harald says electricity is one of her biggest household bills.
Sandra Harald says electricity is one of her biggest household bills.

A PRICE increase is never good news, especially when it comes to one of the largest household bills.

Aside from rates and car registration, electricity is the biggest bill Sandra Harald and her family can expect.

From July 1, they can expect to pay a little more with a Queensland Competition Authority (QCA) decision yesterday indicating prices will be increased in coming months.

The Gracemere resident said her bills varied between $350 and $500 a quarter, with higher use in summer when air conditioners are running for hours at a time.

While Sandra and her family are careful not to use excessive amounts of power, she said they still left household appliances on standby and hadn't worried about any kind of power monitoring devices.

Despite this, Sandra said she still spent time analysing her bill each time it arrived.

It's a household cost Sandra said was always in the back of her mind, even if she didn't set out to keep the costs as low as possible.

The QCA's draft decision on regulated retail energy prices in regional areas forecasts a 1.7% annual increase for the main residential tariff.

A 1.5% increase is expected for the main small business tariff.

In a statement, QCA chair Professor Roy Green said prices were set in line with the State Government's uniform tariff policy.

He said this meant "most regional customers pay significantly less for electricity than it costs to supply”.

Prof Green said this draft decision was highly likely to change based on adjustments to the expected cost to supply.

Submissions and feedback on the draft decision are open until April 3, with a final decision to be published on May 31.

Price surge

  • Draft increase of 1.7% annually for main residential tariff (tariff 11)
  • The annual notified price bill for a typical customer on this tariff is expected to increase by $25, from $1490 to $1515
  • Draft increase of 1.5% for the main small business tariff (tariff 20)
  • The annual bill for customers on this tariff is expected to increase by $37, from $2449 to $2486
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  electricity costs power bill sandra harald

