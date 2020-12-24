Gracemere primary teacher crowned as favourite in region

When it came time to decide his career, Jye O’Grady thought back to when he would help his mother, a teacher, in her classroom.

He knew that along the same path he could also guide future generations towards a fulfilling education and life.

“I ended up doing my practical assessment at Gracemere State School and at the time the principal gave me the opportunity to work there for the remainder of my final prac and gave me a permanent position out there,” he said.

“(The year) 2016 was my final prac out there and I’ve been there ever since.”

Mr O’Grady won a recent Morning Bulletin poll that asked readers to vote for their favourite teacher in Rockhampton and on the Capricorn Coast.

He teaches grades 4 and 5 and said that like all teachers, he tried to create an environment in which kids felt safe and curious.

His inspiration comes from “seeing the students succeed and them knowing that they can do so much more than what they think”.

“I think just the importance of it that I have noticed is just seeing the kids want to come to school, seeing them excited and wanting to learn, and that feeling of watching them realise, ‘Hey I just did something awesome,’” Mr O’Grady said.

Mr O'Grady has taught at Gracemere State School for four years.

Mr O’Grady’s favourite subject to teach is science: he gets a kick out of it himself, but also sees the enthusiasm it sparks in the kids.

“I think I have a bit of an interest in it, and I think the kids enjoy science as well, but I try to make all subjects exciting and fun,” he said.

Despite disruption this year, Mr O’Grady said he and his school worked hard to make 2020 successful.

He said all teachers in Central Queensland put in long hours to make sure that every student reached his or her potential.

“It’s been extremely tough, but every single teacher has been going through this and the amount of work that everybody has put in and the support that Gracemere State School has given us teachers is phenomenal, so all the teachers have worked together to make this year successful,” he said.

“I think the kids miss being at school a bit so that was tough, but like I said, we all worked hard to make sure the kids and parents felt supported.

“This year definitely has changed the way I approach things so hopefully next year I can make it even bigger and better for all the students.

“I’m pretty excited just to get back into the swing of things and see what the new year brings.”