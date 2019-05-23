Gracemere pump track granted $500,000 for funding

Concept plan for the pump track at Cedric Archer Park, Gracemere.

Concept plan for the pump track at Cedric Archer Park, Gracemere. RRC

NEW walking trails, a zoo enclosure and a pump track for Gracemere are among the projects announced for the 2019-21 Works for Queensland program.

A number of projects were listed for the region, including the previously reported construction of the Emu Park Community Arts Hub and the refurbishment of the Cooee Bay Swimming Pool to competition standard.

In Rockhampton, council received $8.79million for the third round of the State Government program. This has created 17 jobs and supported 87 employees.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the Works for Queensland program had a long history of supporting local jobs and local projects.

"We've seen more than 1200 jobs supported through this very important program in Central Queensland communities,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"It's helped us support 7100 new jobs in the past year in the Fitzroy region.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the first two rounds of the project helped contribute to 192,000 jobs created across Queensland since January 2015.

"Through the first two rounds of the program, councils have reported more than 14,000 jobs have been created or supported so far,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the Works for Queensland had been about quickly delivering infrastructure projects that matter to the community.

"These new projects will continue this, as well as create local jobs. It's a wonderful example of what can be achieved for the community when our two levels of government work together,” she said.

PEDAL PEDAL: Mountain bike trails plans to be developed around Mount Morgan No.7 Dam. RRC

READ HERE: 4WD TRAILS, DAM JETTY AMONG PLANS TO BOOST MT MORGAN

READ HERE: HISTORIC ATTRACTION GIVEN GREEN LIGHT TO OPEN AFTER 8 YEARS

MOUNT MORGAN WALKING/BIKE TRAIL ($600,000)

A new mountain bike trail system at the no.7 dam to attract mountain bike tourists and support local recreation. Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club and Mount Morgan local Graeme Mead have been engaged to assist with the project. Project would includes 23km of trails around the lakeside, map and trail signage, tables and chairs and flora and fauna signage. An extra $250,000 has also been allocated to the project from a separate fund.

Trails are planned for the hilly bush terrain around Mount Morgan No.7 Dam. RRC

NEW FOOTPATHS ($1MILLION)

High priority footpaths across urban areas of Rockhampton region, including Rockhampton, Mount Morgan and Gracemere.

FITZROY RIVER - BANK PROTECTION ($3.5million)

READ HERE: COUNCIL REVEALS HUGE MOVE TO RAISE BARRAGE THIS YEAR

Construction of rock armour to protect two areas of the river, Wharf St between Arthur and Wood St (adjacent to 10 residential properties), and Gavial Creek (across from South Rockhampton Sewage Treatment Plant) where bank slumping and scour failure is occurring.

HERITAGE VILLAGE - LIGHTING UPGRADES ($300,000)

Lighting towers adjacent to oval, hazard lighting to new light poles to help with emergency landing of helicopters, installation of public announcement system and speakers and new pathway lighting.

Design plans for renovations to Gladstone Road's Spire tourism information centre. RRC

VISITOR INFORMATION CENTRE UPGRADES (300,000)

Alteration and additions to interior and exterior of centre including columns, roof, external walls, fitments, electric lighting, power, landscaping, paved areas and footpaths.

ZOO IMPROVEMENTS ($300,000)

Construction of new reptile enclosure and improvements to kangaroo shed, chimp climbing structure, existing reptile enclosure, bin covers, seating and paths.

BOTANIC GARDENS PATHWAYS ($400,000)

Finch gazebo, central avenue, lower creek precincts, spencer to tropical fruits, along zoo fence and waterfront track.

RIVERSIDE PARK ACCESS RAMP AND AMENITIES ($1.09million)

All abilities access ramp and pram platform adjacent to the Fitzroy Adventure Playground on the riverbank.

GRACEMERE PUMP TRACK ($500,000)

READ HERE: NEWBIES GET ON THEIR BIKE AT ROCKY BMX TRACK

Construction of a looping trail system for non-motorised bikes, scooters and skateboards. Will extend the use of the recreational area and will be surrounded by soft landscaping and irrigation. To be a similar track to Gladstone.

FISHING PLATFORMS ($800,000)

READ HERE: FISHING PLATFORMS A GREAT CATCH FOR ROCKY REGION

Platform locations: Lucius St, Donovan Park, Queen's Park, Ski Gardens, Mt Morgan No.7 Dam.

Projects to be completed by 2021.