Gracemere rallies behind vandalised martial arts dojo

NEARLY $2,000 has been raised online for Gracemere’s Muay Thai College just two days after the dojo was broken into.

Photos posted online on Tuesday showed the martial arts centre vandalised – glass littered on the floor, the gym mat torn up and burnt, and two pet rats released.

The centre, owned by head instructor Chloe McLachlan, has continued to hold some classes despite the damage.

Broken glass at the dojo.

Ms McLachlan said she had been building up the business for seven years, not to make money, but to teach children her passion for Muay Thai.

She said arriving at the dojo in the morning and noticing the vandalism was “heartbreaking”.

“I love and live Muay Thai,” she said.

“This place for many adults and kids is a second home. Without having that place to it affects them.

“The saddest part about it is not the money that we have to replace, it’s the fact that these kids’ happy place and their safe place is destroyed and we don’t know why.”

Even some children were donating their pocket money, she said.

Ms McLachlan said she believed the break-in was committed vindictively, as expensive equipment was not stolen, only damaged.

The burnt mats.

Heidi Cruickshank, a mother of one of the dojo’s students, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for replacement training bags, mats, and electrical equipment.

She said her daughter had trained at The Muay Thai College for three years, and she had “not only learned new skills, but forged friendships to last a lifetime”.

“Unfortunately, now that has all been jeopardised due to a senseless act of vandalism,” Ms Cruickshank said.

“Chloe has taught our children discipline, respect and to take care of others.

“All training bags slashed, electrical equipment is broken and the mats set alight. Please help us raise money to replace the bags and the mats so our children can continue to have a safe and fun place to get fit and learn our motto which is ‘Always be humble’.”

So far, 13 donors have given $1,750 of the $3,000 goal.

Ms Cruickshank said the fundraiser was to “prove to our children that in life we do get knocked down occasionally, but we always get up again”.

“We are family and we stick together,” she said.

The dojo rats have since been found.

Police are investigating the incident.