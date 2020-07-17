Gracemere ready to shine at home under new lights

Emily Easey and her Gracemere Redbacks teammates will play at home under the club's new lights tonight. Picture: John Todd

Emily Easey and her Gracemere Redbacks teammates will play at home under the club's new lights tonight. Picture: John Todd

FOOTBALL: Excitement is building as the Gracemere Redbacks prepare to play their first senior games at home tonight under the club’s newly installed lights.

The women will play Nerimbera at 6.15pm, and the community men’s first division team will take on Bluebirds United at 8.15pm.

President Rob Law said it was a significant development for the club, one he hoped would ultimately foster growth within the playing ranks.

The LED lights were erected at the club’s Victoria Street headquarters courtesy of a $200,000 Sports Australia grant.

“It’s absolutely awesome because we’ve never been able to hold home games at night-time for our senior teams, we’ve always used someone else’s fields for games,” Law said.

“Being able to hold these games at home, and run the canteen, is a massive thing for the club.

“It will also be nice for our teams to have that home ground advantage as well.

“We’ll host games on nine weekends of this year’s shortened season. We’ll have four double headers where both the men and women play and the rest will see the women playing one weekend, the men the week after.

“Not having a home field to play at might have been holding us back a little bit so we’re actually hoping this helps us go forward now.”

Gracemere has 11 teams this season – eight juniors, including an all-girls under-9 team, and three senior teams (the women and the community men’s first division and third division teams).

Rockhampton’s junior competition, which features more than 80 teams in divisions from under-6 through to under-15/16, resumes tomorrow after the enforced COVID-19 shutdown.

Games will be played from 8am at Rockhampton’s Norbridge Park and Yeppoon’s Apex Park.

More stories

Teen Tom stars for Bluebirds in season opener

Nerimbera coach excited for return to training this week

New coach looking to build belief