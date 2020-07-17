Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emily Easey and her Gracemere Redbacks teammates will play at home under the club's new lights tonight. Picture: John Todd
Emily Easey and her Gracemere Redbacks teammates will play at home under the club's new lights tonight. Picture: John Todd
Soccer

Gracemere ready to shine at home under new lights

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
17th Jul 2020 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Excitement is building as the Gracemere Redbacks prepare to play their first senior games at home tonight under the club’s newly installed lights.

The women will play Nerimbera at 6.15pm, and the community men’s first division team will take on Bluebirds United at 8.15pm.

President Rob Law said it was a significant development for the club, one he hoped would ultimately foster growth within the playing ranks.

The LED lights were erected at the club’s Victoria Street headquarters courtesy of a $200,000 Sports Australia grant.

“It’s absolutely awesome because we’ve never been able to hold home games at night-time for our senior teams, we’ve always used someone else’s fields for games,” Law said.

“Being able to hold these games at home, and run the canteen, is a massive thing for the club.

“It will also be nice for our teams to have that home ground advantage as well.

“We’ll host games on nine weekends of this year’s shortened season. We’ll have four double headers where both the men and women play and the rest will see the women playing one weekend, the men the week after.

“Not having a home field to play at might have been holding us back a little bit so we’re actually hoping this helps us go forward now.”

Gracemere has 11 teams this season – eight juniors, including an all-girls under-9 team, and three senior teams (the women and the community men’s first division and third division teams).

Rockhampton’s junior competition, which features more than 80 teams in divisions from under-6 through to under-15/16, resumes tomorrow after the enforced COVID-19 shutdown.

Games will be played from 8am at Rockhampton’s Norbridge Park and Yeppoon’s Apex Park.

More stories

Teen Tom stars for Bluebirds in season opener

Nerimbera coach excited for return to training this week

New coach looking to build belief

gracemere redbacks rockhampton soccer
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      NSW announces new restrictions

      NSW announces new restrictions
      • 17th Jul 2020 11:31 AM

      Top Stories

        DIVISION 1: What Cr Shane Latcham has for you in this budget

        premium_icon DIVISION 1: What Cr Shane Latcham has for you in this budget

        Council News What projects are in store for Norman Gardens, Parkhurst and Limestone Creek in 2020/21 budget

        How scholarship has changed this Aboriginal woman’s life

        premium_icon How scholarship has changed this Aboriginal woman’s life

        Education Former Rockhampton woman used a TAFE Queensland scholarship to pursue her...

        Dance instructor’s bad drunken behaviour

        premium_icon Dance instructor’s bad drunken behaviour

        Crime Police were called to the Fitzroy Riverbank to deal with the professional dance...

        Police arrest drunk for yelling in suburban street

        premium_icon Police arrest drunk for yelling in suburban street

        Crime The Rockhampton man was yelling in the middle of the road, where he was met with...