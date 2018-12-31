Gracemere reps voice concern over congestion woes

The stretch of Lawrie St Gracemere which isn't included for upgrade in the approved budget

PRESIDENT of Gracemere Community Voice Association Peter Priem says a lack of information about the $75m Capricorn Highway upgrade from the Department of Transport and Motor Vehicles has been "unhelpful in allaying concerns of business houses and residents.”

He says it spurred them into asking State Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke to intervene and question the Minister over the project's termination point not extending to Lawrie Street and the prospect of "interruptions and disruptions” to locals.

"Construction of the second stage of the shopping centre will further add to congestion,” he said. "Access, delivery of goods and services, parking, bus stops and taxi ranks as well as cycling way are all topics of discussion.”

Mr Priem says it is imperative that "all parties” communicate regularly to bring about the best possible outcome for Gracemere residents and the motoring public.

He invites them to the next meeting on February 12 at the RSL Club on James St at 6.30pm and to follow the GCV on their webpage.

The page lists among the associations concerns Gracemere's postcode, the lobby for a high school, the industrial area overpass, footpath network and planting trees and lawns to beautify local streets.

"Many of us complain that [things] should be done or improved in Gracemere community but remain sitting on the couch,” the webpage says.

It says that, if GCV meeting numbers don't improve by February the association is in danger of closing down.

Mr O'Rourke has confirmed that the Capricorn Highway duplication did not include widening the road from the highway to Lawrie Street, Gracemere.

"This extra section was looked at during preliminary planning and early phases of the tender process but not included in the final scope agreed on and funded by Federal and State Governments,” he said.

Mr O'Rourke was responding to the second Morning Bulletin article which followed Councillor Ellen Smith's assertion that the "original tender” from Yeppen to Russell St had been cut short.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd concur that was a misconception.

Mr O'Rourke says he will continue to advocate for the Palaszczuk Government to invest in our region, "as I have done with other major road projects for Rockhampton”.

"Our last budget committed $117 million for upgrades to state-controlled roads in the Rockhampton Regional Council district,” he said.

"Palaszczuk Government investments are also supporting major projects we're delivering with the Federal Government like planning for the Rockhampton ring road and the construction about to start on the $121 million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade between Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd and Terranova Drive intersection.

"I would expect Ms Landry and Mr O'Dowd to work with Council to fast-track funding from Canberra to support any major upgrades it is seeking support for.”

He says other priority roads investments announced for Central Queensland in the 2018/19 budget included $36.6 million in safety works on the Bruce Highway between Benaraby and Calliope River and $14.5 million for safety works to widen the Bajool to Port Alma Rd.