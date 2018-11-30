Gracemere resident shares his experience of not evacuating

'TOO DANGEROUS': George Wilson decided to stay in Gracemere because of the volume of traffic on the highway.

GEORGE Wilson decided to stay with his property in Gracemere while thousands fled to Rockhampton.

Mr Wilson said that the slow-moving traffic influenced his decision to stay in Gracemere.

"It was too damn dangerous - you get on the highway and it's two hours to get into town.” he said.

"You get caught on that highway in a firestorm, that's the end of it.”

He told The Morning Bulletin that he was not visited by emergency services.

He was more concerned about residents living on the fringes of Gracemere.

"They are the ones who are in danger,” he said.

Mr Wilson said despite the panic, conditions eased over the evening and he was not concerned for his safety.

"Last night, the wind dropped off and there was no smoke at all.

"I slept last night with the windows open and the ceiling fan on.”

