Gracemere residents recalls trauma of Victorian fires

This Gracemere resident was worried about her dog who was very happy to see her when she came home. Vanessa Jarrett

WHEN the call came to evacuate Gracemere yesterday afternoon, one former Victorian resident knew only too well how serious the situation was.

She had been at work on Wednesday afternoon when she heard about the fires.

After finishing work at 7.30pm, she tried to come home and was unable to because police had blocked the road to Gracemere as part of the evacuation process.

This hadn't bothered her because she was prepared to stay at a friend's house but she was most concerned about her rescue dog in the backyard.

She had headed home this morning as soon as the all clear had been given to be greeted by a happy, excited dog.

"I was very worried about her more than anything ... the police officers were really kind," she said this at 7am this morning as she watered the yard with her dog by her side

"I was thinking about staying home to take her home to take her to the vet but she seems okay," she said.

The news of the fire brought up many memories for the resident.

She has only moved to Gracemere three months ago from Victoria.

She was living near the area where the last serious fires had struck the state.

"Already went through the fires once down there," she said.

"I was not one of those that go through the fires."

She recalled the time as being devastating and remembering having to evacuate then.

She said it was frustrating when others don't evacuate as some residents in Gracemere chose not to.

"I am thinking why, you have to be through it to know what you go through," she said.

"People always think it will be alright, you are lucky it can be alright but not always.

"When they say to evacuate, do it."

She said yesterday the weather was just so unpredictable.

"It came up so fast and it was so scary," she said.

She said at the end of the day, personal items are not more important than your own safety.

"What are you going to get, I don't have so much values anyway," she said.