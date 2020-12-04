Menu
Gracemere ‘road rage incident’ reported

Darryn Nufer
4th Dec 2020 11:49 AM
POLICE were called to a possible road rage incident at Gracemere on Friday morning.

Officers attended the scene of a minor traffic collision near the service station on McLauglin Street at 9am.

Initial reports indicated there may have been tailgating involved prior to the vehicles coming together.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said at 11.30am police officers were still at the scene of the incident.

“It was reported to us as some sort of road rage incident,” the QPS spokeswoman said.

More to come.

