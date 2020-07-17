Gracemere school the site of proposed major expansion

THUMBS UP: NQ First Leader Jason Costigan outside the Gracemere State School where today (Friday) he'll announce a funding pledge to build a local high school, subject to NQ First securing the balance of power at the State Election.

THUMBS UP: NQ First Leader Jason Costigan outside the Gracemere State School where today (Friday) he'll announce a funding pledge to build a local high school, subject to NQ First securing the balance of power at the State Election.

WHITSUNDAY MP Jason Costigan will be in Gracemere today to announce his push for a $50 million construction of Gracemere High School.

The North Queensland First Leader will join his candidate Jason Borg for Mirani at Gracemere State School, which he would like to see expand with a high school, to make the announcement.

Mr Costigan said it had been too long since any serious moves towards expanding the facility to a high school had been made.

NQ First recently announced Mr Borg as the candidate for the seat of Mirani, which covers Gracemere fringe communities like Kabra and Stanwell.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan will today join his candidate Jason Borg Mirani at The Gracemere State School.

Mr Costigan said those communities, and even Westwood and Gogango facilities further west, would benefit greatly from a high school at Gracemere.

It was also announced that he planned to address media on pathology services in keeping with what he raised in State Parliament yesterday, and how this would affect Central Queensland.

He asked Health Minister Steven Miles why state of the art autopsy services in Mackay had never been used.

Mr Costigan claims bodies were regularly transported to Brisbane while the facility in Mackay remained dormant.

Currently Gracemere State School currently services prep to year 6 students.

More to follow once the announcement is made later today.