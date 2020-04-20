Menu
Illegal tip at Lara
News

Gracemere tip shop closed, mulch limited to 5 tonnes

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
20th Apr 2020 9:32 AM
THE TIP shop has closed at the Gracemere Waste Transfer Station among some further coronavirus precautions.

Residents are still able to donate preloved household items however some items will no longer be accepted including clothing, linen, soft toys and fabric items.

Mulch green waste is also still available, however only for self-load and is limited to one trailer load or five tonnes. Machinery availability is limited.

The Trendy Trash Store at the Lakes Creek Waste Management Facility has temporarily closed it doors.

You can shop online on the Rocky Trendy Trash facebook page.

The Lakes Creek Road Landfill is no longer accepting cash and residents are being urged to only visit when essential.

Visit Rockhampton Regional Council’s website for the latest information.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

