REVEALED: Mega water park set to transform Rocky suburb

22nd Jun 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 6:28 AM
Kerri-Anne Mesner

GRACEMERE families are set to beat the heat this summer with works starting on a brand new water park at Cedric Archer Park.

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow joined Deputy Premier and Infrastructure Minister Jackie Trad and Rural Economic Development Minister Bill Byrne for the official sod turning of the $1.3-million project yesterday.

The sod has been turned at the Gracemere water park
"This shovel-ready project has been funded through the first round of the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland program and is set to open in November this year," Mayor Strelow said.

"The waterpark by Beau Corp Aquatics and Constructions is set to have all the bells and whistles and will come complete with designated zones for toddlers, children and youth, featuring spray tunnels, mega soakers, tipping buckets and an amenities block."

The project will create employment with 26 jobs supported and 19 jobs created.

"This is a particular part of Rockhampton and my electorate that has been struggling to get the right level of services over many many many years and the people of Gracemere would recognise that," Mr Byrne said.

"When you look at the collage I suppose of facilities that are gradually taking shape in this precinct, you see a fantastic location for all sorts of community events and for family recreation.

Rockhampton Regional Council has released design plans for the Cedric Archer Park's new $1.5 million water play area.
"Cedric Archer Park has become recreational hub embraced by the community and the addition of the one of the best free water parks makes this a better place to live."

Council's Parks and Recreation committee chair councillor Cherie Rutherford said the waterpark will cap off a three-phase transformation of the local park.

Rockhampton Regional Council has released design plans for the Cedric Archer Park's new $1.5 million water play area.
"Cedric Archer Park has come a long way since works began in 2015 to create a space for families and their kids, so we are very excited to be progressing to the next stage thanks to the State Government's funding package," she said.

"With the completion of the new playground, skate park and amenities block last year, the addition of the Water Play Area will make it one of the region's best go-to parks for families."

L-R Cr Ellen Smith, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, Mayor Margaret Strelow, Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne and Cherie Rutherford at the official sod turning for the Gracemere waterpark.
Ms Trad said the waterpark project is funded through the first round the Queensland Government's job-creating $200 million Works for Queensland which was so enthusiastically embraced by councils.

"This week we announced another $16.178million for the Rockhampton region, bringing our total Works for Queensland investment here to $32.838million," she said.

"Rockhampton Regional Council was among the first in Queensland to submit projects to share in the initial job-creating $200-million program."

"This funding initiative is having an immediate and long lasting effect on the local economy," Cr Strelow said.

Mayor Strelow thanked the State Government for their support. Visit: www.dilgp.qld.gov.au/works-for-queensland

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill byrne cedric archer park cherie rutherford gracemere water park jackie trad margaret strelow rockhampton regional council

