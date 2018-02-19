Menu
Gracemere to take on The Glen in Cap Challenge semi

KEY FIGURE: Paceman Ben Milne will have a big role to play for Gracemere in its semi-final clash with The Glen this Saturday.
KEY FIGURE: Paceman Ben Milne will have a big role to play for Gracemere in its semi-final clash with The Glen this Saturday. Chris Ison ROK130216ccricket5

CRICKET: The Glen will meet Gracemere in the semi-final of the Frenchville Sports Club Cap Challenge after scoring a six-wicket win against Capricorn Coast-Parkana on Saturday.

With the top two places in the competition already set, it came down to the final round of the regular season to determine who would finish third.

In the end, The Glen claimed it comfortably, chasing down Cap Coast's total of 166 in just 21.3 overs.

Captain David Heymer and Jason Seng steered the Gladstone side to victory with a 117-run partnership.

The Glen will take on Gracemere in Rockhampton this Saturday, with the winner then to play minor premiers Frenchville in the grand final the following day.

In the weekend's other games, Frenchville kept its unbeaten record intact with a last-over win over Gracemere and Rockhampton Brothers forfeited to BITS.

Frenchville's Joe Burke scored 28 in his team's win over Gracemere in the last round of the regular season of the Cap Challenge.
Frenchville's Joe Burke scored 28 in his team's win over Gracemere in the last round of the regular season of the Cap Challenge. Allan Reinikka ROK170218acricket

Gracemere co-captain Mark O'Keeffe said his players were preparing for a tough contest against The Glen in Saturday's semi.

"We've managed to get a few wins over them this year but we know they've got a lot of fire power and certainly won't be under- estimating them,” he said.

"They've got two Australian Country reps in Jason Seng and Sam Lowry, and we're always wary of David Heymer as well.

"We need to prepare well and focus all our energies on Saturday's semi.

"There's a lot at stake and we know it's going to be a tough match.”

O'Keeffe said Gracemere batted pretty deep but would probably need a score around 190 to be competitive.

He expects right-arm paceman Ben Milne to have a big influence on the result.

"Ben's been bowling the house down.

"He really sets the tone for our bowlers and will be a key for us this weekend.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
