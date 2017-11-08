Gracemere water park opening causes a splash

Rockhampton Regional Council has released design plans for the Cedric Archer Park's new $1.5 million water play area.

GRACEMERE families are counting down the days until the grand opening of the new water park at Cedric Archer Park.

Just in time for the summer school holidays, the water park will be opening Monday, November 13.

Chair of the Infrastructure Committee and Acting Mayor, Tony Williams, and Divisional Counsellor Ellen Smith, say that the finishing touches have been applied to the project.

The free grand opening day will cater to families with a barbecue sausage sizzle, and a jumping castle, with plenty of fun to be had in the new facilities.

"It looks absolutely fantastic. I am really excited that it is set to open next week," said Acting Mayor Cr Williams, in anticipation of the event.

The new water park has been constructed by Beau Corp Aquatics and Constructions and will cater for toddlers and children with spray tunnels, mega soakers, a tipping bucket, and an amenities block.

The Gracemere attraction will also have economic benefits for the region, as it is anticipated to create 26 supported jobs and 19 more jobs through the project, which was funded as part of the State Government's Works for Queensland Programme.

Cr Ellen Smith said the grand opening will come after a three-phase transformation of the local park.

"Cedric Archer Park has come a long way since works began in 2015 to create a space for families, so we are very excited to be completing the next stage," Cr Smith said.

"With the construction of the new playground, skate park and amenities block last year, the addition of the water play area will make it one of the Region's best go-to parks for families."

The grand opening event will be held between 3pm and 6pm on Monday 13 November at Cedric Archer Park, Ian Besch Drive, Gracemere.