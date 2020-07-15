GRACEMERE: What projects are in store for you in new budget

Cr Ellen Smith on the site proposed for a Gracemere high school

COUNCILLOR Ellen Smith continually fights and lobbies for projects for the residents of Gracemere.

The Rockhampton Regional Council Division 4 Councillor was proud to announce the 2020/21 budget, which includes many great projects and funding for her constituents.

Division 4 covers the areas of Gracemere and Bouldercombe.

Cr Smith is also the portfolio holder for Planning and Regulation, handling matters like development applications, feral animals and the pounds.

One of the most exciting projects Cr Smith said was half a million dollars for an upgrade at the Gracemere sewage treatment plan.

This expansion will allow for more residents in Gracemere which is the "growth town" for the region.

Another $500,000 has been committed for water for the outerlying areas of Gracemere.

"People that have sustained a drought for the last couple of years and have no town water," Cr Smith said.

This equates to a total of $1.5 million which has been spent in those areas now.

Gracemere Industrial Area will also receive a major boost with $1.5 million for the widening of Macquarie St.

Cr Smith noted the industrial estate employs more than 1000 people and it was vital they continued to upgrade it.

A footpath is also planned along Gracemere-Gavial Rd, filling a "missing link".

Gracemere's main park, Cedric Archer Park has had $1 million allocated for wetlands.

The pump track, which is under construction now, also has $335,000 allocated.

The $500,000 asphalt track will be more than 550 metres long, making it one of Queensland's largest pump tracks suitable for beginners and advanced riders.

It is expected to open next year.

A bicycle maintenance station is also poised for Lawrie St with $8,200 funding allocated.

Gracemere Cemetery also has $543,694 allocated for an extension.

The cemetery is expected to reach full capacity by 2024, with only 100 sites remanining as of May 2020.

The expansion will add a further 670 burial sites.

A $52,300 floodway will be installed at O'Shannessy St, Gracemere.

A bridge will also be built over Scrubby Creek.

Gracemere landfill has been boosted with $1.3 million for the cap and closure of stage one and two. There is also plans for the design and construct of a waste transfer station at Gracemere in 2021-22, with $1 million allocated in the next financial year.

The road renewal program has forecast to reconstruct Somerset Rd to Macquarie St over the next three years, between 2021-23.