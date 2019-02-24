Gracemere win Capricorn Challenge grand final

CRICKET: Gracemere Bulls have been crowned Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge champions after defeating Frenchville Falcons in Sunday's grand final.

Gracemere had the final locked in their sights after defeating The Glen in Gladstone on Saturday by six wickets, and bowling them out for 46.

Led by captain Aaron Harmsworth, Gracemere won the toss and elected to bat first.

CRICKET CAPRICORN CHALLENGE: Frenchville's Joe McGahan dismisses Gracemere's Mark O'Keefe Jann Houley

Gracemere was none for 50 before wickets tumbled and they were reeling six for 84 after 30 overs.

"We managed to take six for 30 off and were on top at that point of the game,” Frenchville captain Joe McGahan said.

"We took the next four wickets for another 40 runs.

"With the change of innings, we were confident we could chase it down.

"If we kicked on for another 20 runs, we would've got up but we lost wickets at crucial times throughout the innings.”

CRICKET CAPRICORN CHALLENGE: Frenchville bowler Joe McGahan Jann Houley

Despite the loss, McGahan said his team bowled well and kept Gracemere to 125.

"We lost a few early wickets, struggled to get momentum with the bat and then fell just short,” he said.

After 14 overs, Frenchville was at four for 51 and chasing 126 for the win when they went in to bat.

"I was trying to push for the guys to show a bit of grit with their batting and score those hard runs,” McGahan said.

CRICKET CAPRICORN CHALLENGE: Gracemere's Luke Johnson Jann Houley

"Lachlan Hartley did well for that and nearly won the game batting most of the innings.”

Harmsworth was pleased with his team who "bowled the house down” in Gladstone on Saturday.

"I was a bit disappointed we only made 125 after a good start and were none for 51,” he said.

"Our middle order didn't do their job and we scrapped together to make 125. It was below par but enough to still be alive in the game.

"We knew we had to take early wickets which we did through Ben Milburn who got five wickets, four of which were in the first bowl.”

Quick wickets and bowling out one of Frenchville's better batsmen, McGahan, helped Gracemere's efforts.

"Lachlan gave it a roll and we thought he would've carried the innings through but we got him,” Harmsworth said.