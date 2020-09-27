Gracemere youth violence hotspot strikes again

An aerial view of the Gracemere pump track while under construction.

An aerial view of the Gracemere pump track while under construction.

A TEENAGE boy was taken to hospital this afternoon after he was allegedly assaulted at the Gracemere Pump Track.

The site has been a hotbed for youth violence in recent times, as previously reported in The Morning Bulletin.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the Cedric Archer Park facility about 4.10pm today.

She said a male in his late teens was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Further details about his injuries were not known.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it was understood that a number of juveniles had been fighting when today’s incident happened.

No-one was taken into custody.

RELATED STORIES:

EXPOSED: ‘Gun violence’, attacks drive families away

Security fears: No complaints lodged over violence at track