An aerial view of the Gracemere pump track while under construction.
News

Gracemere youth violence hotspot strikes again

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
27th Sep 2020 5:24 PM
A TEENAGE boy was taken to hospital this afternoon after he was allegedly assaulted at the Gracemere Pump Track.

The site has been a hotbed for youth violence in recent times, as previously reported in The Morning Bulletin.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the Cedric Archer Park facility about 4.10pm today.

She said a male in his late teens was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Further details about his injuries were not known.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it was understood that a number of juveniles had been fighting when today’s incident happened.

No-one was taken into custody.

