Gracemere youth violence hotspot strikes again
A TEENAGE boy was taken to hospital this afternoon after he was allegedly assaulted at the Gracemere Pump Track.
The site has been a hotbed for youth violence in recent times, as previously reported in The Morning Bulletin.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the Cedric Archer Park facility about 4.10pm today.
She said a male in his late teens was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
Further details about his injuries were not known.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it was understood that a number of juveniles had been fighting when today’s incident happened.
No-one was taken into custody.
