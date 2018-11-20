Gracemere's air pollution concerns revealed to be unfounded

THE local community have been caught off guard and confused by Gracemere being named the fourth highest airborne polluted suburb in Queensland.

Based upon mandatory reporting of emissions data to the National Pollutant Inventory, the Australian Conservation Foundation released the findings into air pollution levels for each suburb across the country in a report called 'The Dirty Truth' last Friday.

They claimed that air pollution causes thousands of deaths across Australia each year and called on the Federal Government to address the issue.

In a list of most polluted suburbs, Mount Isa was the worst (216 million tonnes), followed by Gladstone (97 million tonnes), Moranbah (76 million tonnes) and Gracemere with almost 69 million tonne of air pollutants recorded.

Beyond the Stanwell Power Station, Gracemere didn't have any visible pollution emitters, raising questions about the source of such a large quantity of pollutants.

An investigation by the Morning Bulletin found the initial report published government emissions data was grouped according to postcode numbers but media reporting had simplified the 4702 to a label of 'Gracemere'.

This created the situation where it appeared like massive amount of emissions were being recorded in a small town but the actual postcode of 4702 covers a vast area of Central Queensland from Marlborough to the north, Dingo to the west, Banana to the south and east to Parkhurst.

Encompassed within 4702 are six polluters including the Stanwell Power Station, which was recognised in the ACF's report as the fifth highest polluting facility in Australia, annually producing 55 million tonnes of emissions - largely comprised of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen, hydrochloric acid, particulate matter and carbon monoxide.

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Ellen Smith said she was initially concerned reading the reported high pollution figures for Gracemere but was baffled given that she hadn't personally noticed any pollution, nor had any residents approached her to raise pollution concerns.

She was relieved to learn that further investigation had determined the data to have been drawn from the whole postcode of 4702.

"4702 encompasses about 88 communities,” Cr Smith said.

"We've got some beautiful places in Gracemere and if there was really bad pollution, you would have noticed it.

"I've been to Mt Isa and the pollution is very visible.”

In comparison, she said Gracemere was "as clear as a bell”.

She expressed support for the Stanwell Power Station, despite it being named as one of the country's heaviest polluters.

"I know for a fact that they're always working on new technology for the emissions at Stanwell, so I'm quite comfortable,” she said.

"Stanwell is a wonderful organisation and I know that they work hard at getting the emissions right and it is tested vigorously all the time.

"It's been there for almost 30 years now and the advances in technology are just amazing.”

Acting Stanwell Power Station Site Manager Angie Zahra said Stanwell's goal was to safeguard the wellbeing of the environment and communities, as well as keeping energy affordable.

"We conduct comprehensive ambient air quality, surface water and groundwater monitoring, to ensure our operations are not negatively impacting the surrounding community,” Ms Zahra said.

"We've invested more than $116 million in Stanwell Power Station over the past two years to ensure the site continues to meet statutory and environmental compliance requirements, while operating as efficiently as possible.

"In addition to our proactive environmental monitoring, we have installed electrostatic precipitators to manage particulate emission and we have also installed low NOx burners to minimise emissions.”

Ms Zahra said Stanwell Power Station was critical to supplying Queensland with a reliable electricity supply.

"Stanwell Power Station produces emissions at the current level because we are a large generator of electricity for the state and for the National Electricity Market,” she said.

She said Stanwell Power Station was one of the most reliable power stations in the country, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Last financial year it sent out 8,132 GWh of electricity, representing more than 14 per cent of Queensland's total electricity supply for the year.

Ms Zahra said it was also one of the most efficient sub-critical coal-fired power stations operating in Australia.