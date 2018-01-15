Gracemere's Horan claims second five-for for season

Gracemere's opening bowler Kade Horan took his second five-wicket haul for the season in his team's big win over BITS at the weekend.

Gracemere's opening bowler Kade Horan took his second five-wicket haul for the season in his team's big win over BITS at the weekend. Chris Ison ROK031216ccricket1

CRICKET: Gracemere opener Kade Horan took three wickets in four balls on the way to his second five-wicket haul of the season in his team's big win at the weekend.

The left-arm quick led the way as the second-placed Bulls restricted BITS to just 91 runs in Round 11 of the Frenchville Sports Club Cap Challenge.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Justin Peacock chipped in with three wickets and Bryce Heal took two after Gracemere again lost the toss and BITS opted to bat.

In reply, Todd Harmsworth and Steven Munchow got Gracemere's run chase off to a flyer, ensuring it reached the total by the 20-over mark to claim a double bonus point win.

Gracemere co-captain Aaron Harmsworth said it was an impressive effort from Horan, who drove home from Mackay on game day to play.

Horan is Queensland Cricket's regional cricket officer for Central Queensland and was in Mackay for the WBBL double-header between the Brisbane Heat and the Melbourne Stars.

READ: Horan swings into top gear with five wickets

"It was a long day. I left Mackay at 5.30am and basically got straight out of the car and found out we were bowling,” Horan said.

The speedster quickly found his rhythm, taking his first wicket in his second over.

He unleashed in his third to take three wickets in four balls and claimed his fifth wicket on the last ball of his eight-over spell.

"It was a bit disappointing to miss the hat-trick but it was nice to get another five-for,” Horan said.

"A couple of weeks ago I felt like I was bowling well but not taking any wickets.

"I took three against Frenchville last week and five again yesterday so I'm pretty happy to be amongst the wickets again.

"Damon Gale was bowling really well at the other end on Saturday. They couldn't get him away and I think that worked in my favour.”