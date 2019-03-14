Menu
Gracemere's last bank branch closing soon

Michelle Gately
by
14th Mar 2019 2:13 PM
GRACEMERE'S last bank branch will close in June, as MyState Bank responds to increasing customer trends to manage their finances online.

Peter Fraser, regional executive manager of MyState Bank said while the change would affect some customers, the majority were already banking online.

The branch will close on June 7.

Mr Fraser said all Gracemere staff would be relocated to the Bolsover St branch, which will remain open and fully operational along with branches at Stockland Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

He explained there had been a shift amongst customers to online services, with a 35 per cent reduction in Gracemere's over-the-counter transactions.

The MyState Bank ATM will close as well, but Mr Fraser said there will still be two fee-free ATMs for customers to use in Gracemere.

Additionally, Gracemere customers can also access some bank services at the Post Office.

Mr Fraser said MyState Bank staff would assist any customers with the transition to online banking in the three months prior to the branch closure.

