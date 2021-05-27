Gracey’s new plans to become CQ’s most iconic family hotel

A new kids play area, new amenities and covered beer garden are in the works at Gracemere Hotel, in a bid to make it the best family pub in the region.

New plans were lodged with Rockhampton Regional Council this month by Gideon Town Planning, proposing the development over two stages with internal changes.

Gracemere Hotel general manager Gavin Pitts said it was part of a three-stage plan over the next three years.

“Our goal is to become CQ’s most iconic family hotel,” he said.

“We seem to have really hit the market with the family demographic and we want to maintain that.

“We want to set the footprint of being the best family hotel.”

Stage one would include the construction of a new indoor kids playroom next to the outdoor dining area.

A 170sqm storage area is also proposed at the bottle shop.

Formalised carparking is also proposed, with a new back entry point and pathway located off the car park area.

It is hoped stage one could start in the next two to three months.

Plans for the two stages at the Gracemere Hotel.

Stage two would include the enclosure of the existing covered outdoor dining area and new amenities in the southern corner of the hotel.

The deck is proposed to be expanded along the eastern boundary and the existing kids playroom would be removed with the area opened up and converted into a smokers’ courtyard.

Internal changes would include the front bistro changing to a private function room and bar. The kitchen courtyard would become kitchen extension with a preparation area and store room.

The gaming area would have a new bar wall to close it off.

The Gracemere Hotel was built in 1885 and at the time, was one of five pubs in the town.

Renovations were completed in 2016 with the sports bar and beer garden expanded, more tables added and a new children’s play area.

Mr Pitts said they had always been proactive with making sure something new was happening at the hotel.

“We try to keep ahead of the market, we are here for the long-term so we want to keep up with the demand,” he said.

“I think just about every industry has thrived since Covid and are moving ahead - it is time to reinvest back in the community.”

Morning Bulletin subscribers, don’t forget to activate your Courier Mail subscription that comes free with your subscription

READ MORE: How to activate free Courier Mail subscription