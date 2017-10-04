Gracious Rocky art icon honoured with the nation's best

LEADING LADY: Merilyn Luck is to have a gallery named in her honour at the Rockhampton Art Gallery. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ART has always been a vital part of Merilyn Luck's life earning the gracious Rocky woman one of the nation's most prestigious awards.

The inspiring 84-year-old's love of art has cemented her place as one of the region's most inspiring figures who has recently been honoured with the Medal for the Order of Australia for her service to the Rocky community.

Her dedication to the Rockhampton Art Gallery and CQUniversity has shaped the way both institutions work today with Merilyn saying she was completely honoured to have received such an important award.

Along with her husband, Frank Luck, and daughters, Merilyn attended the ceremony in Brisbane last month to receive her award from His Excellence the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC.

Merilyn Luck receiving her Medal for the Order of Australia by the Hon Paul de Jersey AC. Shayla Bulloch

Their household now boasted two OAM's as Frank received his in 2000 for his work in education.

Merilyn was among four other Central Queenslanders honoured at the 2017 Order of Australia awards.

"It really is a great honour as there's been times when I still think I'm fortunate to see a different world and I've been very grateful,” she said.

Merilyn has been honoured for her empathetic efforts as a lay assistant and councillor since 1994 at St Paul's Anglican Cathedral Rockhampton.

Marilyn Vains and her husband Frank with three of their four daughters at the ceremony in Brisbane. Shayla Bulloch

She was also awarded CQUniversity's Companion of the University award in 2013.

But perhaps her most accomplished achievement is the impression and dedication she made to the Rockhampton Art Gallery Trust.

Merilyn joined the Rockhampton Art Gallery Trust in 1994 and reflected back to her initial days working alongside Rex Pilbeam.

"Rex was remarkable because he was a man who had a vision and was able to carry that vision through,” she said.

She became Chair of the Gallery in 2007 and played a strong part in it's growth over her nine years leading.

Merilyn pushed for inclusion of all community members to enjoy to unique works the gallery held.

Merilyn Luck with some of the collection of art owned by the Rockhampton Art Gallery. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin Sharyn O'Neill ROK270112sart2

"It was the best provincial collection on Queensland's east coast,” she said.

"I wanted the gallery to be available for the whole community and thought everybody should be invited not just a select few.”

Since the beginning, more than 35,000 people visited the gallery each year to bask in the beauty within.

Merilyn calculated a 4000% increase in the collection's value since she started.

To honour Merilyn's influence on the gallery, an exhibition space was named in her honour to acknowledge the advocacy role she played in developing cultural opportunities for Central Queenslanders.

She has long recognised the gallery as "the cultural heart of our city.”

Merilyn Luck overlooks two artworks by Michael Cook. A commercial photograogher for 25 years, Queenslander Michael Cook has recently been using his technical skills to create artworks that explor his Aboriginal ancestry.These two works are from his Undiscovered series, 10 photographs that show progression of British exploration: tall ships on the Australian shoreline, the arrival of an Aboriginal Captain James Cook, 'exotic' native animals, and flying the Union Jack. Photo: Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin Tamara MacKenzie ROK281212tkmeri

With a strong emphasis on education, Merilyn had influenced her four daughters into a world of intellect as she was less fortunate as a young woman.

When she came to board at Rockhampton Girls Grammar School in 1943 she didn't realise the impact she would have on the region in the years to come.

Merilyn said she felt so grateful her life had evolved in so many different phases, meeting mew people along the way.

"I've met so many people from all walks of life doing things they're passionate about,” she said.

"It's been very heart-warming to meet some of them and hear their stories.”

Rockhampton Art Gallery Trust past chair Merilyn Luck OAM with Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and the portrait of former Rockhampton mayor Rex Pilbeam inside the gallery's collection vault. Contributed

Merilyn had receive hundreds of letters and flowers congratulating her on perhaps an overdue acknowledgement of her long-standing work.

As her load from the Gallery was lightened, Merilyn enjoyed watching what she helped bring to fruition blossom even further.

"Apart from educating my family, my dedication lay in growth and encourage acceptance that people from all walks of life were welcome to enjoy art regardless,” she said.