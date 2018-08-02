Grade 12 student gives Premier a lesson in pedestrian safety

IMPROVING pedestrian safety at North Rockhampton High School has been on the drawing board for years.

But grade 12 student Jesse Grey put a rocket under the plans when he addressed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at last year's community cabinet in Rockhampton.

Jesse spoke up in the public meeting asking for pedestrian crossings at every school.

The next day he was invited to meet with the Premier.

"I told her how many children cross the road and how dangerous (Berserker St) is in the afternoons," Jesse said.

"Being a free-flowing road, we need a crossing or a set of lights."

Ms Palaszczuk gave Jesse no guarantees but said she'd try.

"She was different to what I expected," he said.

"I thought she'd be a stuck-up politician, but she's really more like an average person."

Following their meeting, Ms Palaszczuk spoke to Rockhampton Regional Council about ways to improve safety at the school.

Jesse's efforts have been rewarded with significant improvements, but stopped short of his ultimate hope for a school crossing.

Councillor Tony Williams said after the community cabinet, he and council engineers met with the school and discussed set down areas for buses, signage and fencing on school corners.

"We've been working with the school for a number of years looking at ways to improve pedestrian safety," he said.

"High school students are very independent and trying to get them into one area is like herding cats.

"We looked at their movements and tried to corral them with fences."

Flashing school zone lights were installed by the State Government a couple of years ago.

Berserker St has been upgraded between Simpson and Robinson Sts in a $400,000 project, jointly funded by the council and the State Government.

It includes new line marking, asphalt, moving the bus set down area and fencing.

The council constructed new concrete footpaths and the Federal Government has approved funding to install traffic lights on the corner of Berserker and Simpson Sts.

But Cr Williams said the Department of Transport advised they don't put pedestrian crossings or lights at high schools.

Llollipop supervisors and pedestrian crossings are only provided at primary schools.