Grader works on breaks at Wattlebank fire

4.05PM: A GRADER is putting in fire breaks at the scene of an inaccessible grass fire north of Rockhampton.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said two units were on scene.

There are no threat to homes or properties at this time.

The large fire is burning in inaccessible land at Wattlebank.

3.34PM: SEVERAL Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on the way to a grass fire north of The Caves.

The fire was reported as fast moving and only about 400m from homes on Dry Weather Rd, Wattlebank.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said one urban and two rural crews had been assigned, with nmore details to come once they arrive on scene.