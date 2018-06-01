Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE IMAGE.
FILE IMAGE. David Nielsen
Breaking

Grader works on breaks at Wattlebank fire

1st Jun 2018 3:36 PM

4.05PM: A GRADER is putting in fire breaks at the scene of an inaccessible grass fire north of Rockhampton.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said two units were on scene.

There are no threat to homes or properties at this time.

The large fire is burning in inaccessible land at Wattlebank.

3.34PM: SEVERAL Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on the way to a grass fire north of The Caves.

The fire was reported as fast moving and only about 400m from homes on Dry Weather Rd, Wattlebank.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said one urban and two rural crews had been assigned, with nmore details to come once they arrive on scene.

breaking grassfire the caves
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Group of juveniles involved in Yeppoon thefts

    Group of juveniles involved in Yeppoon thefts

    Crime Senior Sergeant Robert Barclay confirmed enforcement had been taken

    Remembering Jeff: 'Lost at sea but never lost in our hearts'

    Remembering Jeff: 'Lost at sea but never lost in our hearts'

    Community Mates make touching tribute to deckhand who went missing at sea

    Mining giant set to inject $1 million into Moura community

    premium_icon Mining giant set to inject $1 million into Moura community

    Breaking Anglo American responds to social impacts from Gibihi Road closure

    Could your picture help welcome people to our region?

    premium_icon Could your picture help welcome people to our region?

    Community Residents are being asked to share their favourite images.

    Local Partners