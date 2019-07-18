Graduate grateful for new connections with community

TRISTAN Saunders is looking forward to using his new horticultural skills to rehabilitate mine sites.

The 21-year old from Kawana graduated with a Cert I in Conservation and Land Management from Multicultural Development Australia.

"We learned a range of techniques from properly propagating plants to installing irrigation,” he said.

"The opportunities to work off site, up Mt Archer for example, were really important in forming connections with the wider community.”

Trainees worked three months, primarily in the Armstrong St community gardens, which are a thriving testament to the various skills they learn as part of their Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

Coordinator Sonia Thomas acknowledged the numerous agencies and local organisations which provided trainees with resources and materials.

NEW SKILLS: MDA graduates and guests at the Armstrong St gardens include Ted Togonon, Cr Drew Wickerson, Michelle Landry MP, Quintin Collins, Niesha Girdler, Jared Schwenke, Jayden Adams, Hayden Widt, Paul Hunter, Zammyth Parrk, Tristan Saunders, Owen Hardy, Brittany Lauga MP, coordinator Sonia Thomas and director Jill Armstrong. Jann Houley

Mr Saunders, who also completed a degree in construction, said he would recommend training opportunities to other locals who want to increase their employability.

NEXT TRAINEE ROUND

MDA Rockhampton's next SQW trainee round is for the Cert II in Health Support Services, which provides assistant role qualifications in the areas of health, aged and residential care, disability services and adult care. Eligibility criteria apply for the 13 places.