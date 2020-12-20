Graduating medical student swaps city life for the bush

Little things like stargazing from the comfort of your home, no rush-hour traffic, a great art scene, easy carparking and great accommodation are just some of the reasons graduating medical student E-Hong Seah has enjoyed living regionally.

Mr Seah is one of 17, Year 4 students based at The University of Queensland Rural Clinical School Rockhampton, graduating with a Doctor of Medicine this week.

While this year had presented many challenges, Mr Seah believed his time in Rockhampton had been a fantastic opportunity to experience the unknown.

“As an international student, I seized the chance to complete my final year here, as I knew it would be enriching going to a regional healthcare setting,” he said.

Mr Seah grew up in Singapore, where he completed a Diploma in Biomedical Science before heading to Melbourne where he received his degree in Biomedical Science from Monash University.

After returning to Singapore, he worked as a Phlebotomist/Lab Technician when he realised his passion was in medicine.

“After spending my entire life within the urban settings of Singapore and Melbourne, I was fortunate to receive a TREES Scholarship from Queensland rural health club TROHPIQ, to undertake my First Year Observership at Emerald Hospital,” he said.

“It was truly an eye-opening experience to not have the resources normally accessible in a large metropolitan hospital setting and it sparked my interest in rural medicine,” he said.

He said he had enjoyed living regionally, with plenty of things to do for those who enjoyed the great outdoors.

“It might seem daunting staying at a distant site, but I think it’s been worth it in the long run,” he said.

Mr Seah was one of the six students to be accepted to intern with the Rockhampton Hospital in 2021.

The University of Queensland Rural Clinical School Rockhampton director, Dr Jennifer Barry was pleased by the number of students staying to intern in Rockhampton.

“It’s fantastic to see students are deciding to continue their education in the region.”