GRADUATION: Hundreds of students graduate from CQUni today

Students from CQUniversity Rockhampton graduate today.

FULL list of CQUniversity students who graduate today:

Certificate III in Business Administration

Jordana Paige Fielding

Diploma of Business Studies

Charise Rahdele Iosua

Amy June Stenhouse

Kelli Ann Symonds

Diploma of Leadership and Management

Kudzai Madhuro

Diploma of Music

James Ronald Cohen

Associate Degree of Engineering (Civil Engineering)

Patrick Alan Locker

Zachary Richard Ward

Associate Degree of Engineering (Electrical Engineering)

Joshua David Ferguson

Associate Degree of Engineering (Mechanical Engineering)

Mitchell Eckford

Associate Degree of Information Technology

Steven Waldron

Bachelor of Accounting

Katrina Louise Brown

Ben Zachary Hinton

Quennie Lyn Murray

Lily Niamh McKeever Price

Dana Joy Riemer

Ashleigh Renee Rogash

Bachelor of Arts

Elvis Delaney

Kiahnee Helen Eggmolesse-Dillon

Bachelor of Arts with Distinction

Dominique Duthie

Bachelor of Business (Human Resource Management)

Callie Hannah Dingley

Anita Rose Nason

Jack Nicholas O’Neill

Bachelor of Business (Human Resource Management and Public Relations)

Tracey Elizabeth Mulligan

Bachelor of Business (Management)

Erin Margaret Gale

Jessica Kate Powell

Tameka Karli Ritchings

Bachelor of Business (Management and Human Resource Management)

Li Dan

Bachelor of Business (Management and Marketing)

Thomas William Kirchner

Bachelor of Business (Management and Marketing) with Distinction

Jacob Kevin Kenneth Butler

Bachelor of Business (Marketing and Property)

Kade Horan

Bachelor of Business (Supply Chain Management)

Aaron Roy Watts

Bachelor of Digital Media

Lara Brooke Bailey

Kyle Bradley Barnham

Sophie Jordan Ferris

Alexander Graham Robert Olive

Ethan Kyle Ratcliffe-Turner

Justin Robertson

Amy Joy Rook

Bachelor of Digital Media with Distinction

Kieran Deeth

Igor Seleznev

Myles Shipton

Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood)

Samantha Tobin

Amy Patricia Webb

Bachelor of Education (Primary)

Chloe Alana Christensen

Melita Anne Croyden

Isabella Verona Gaye Fernie

Riley Kyle Hunt

Tora Louise Laffin

Lilleeanna Georgya Peace Loader

Sarah Jade Lumsden

Paige Alexandra Millar

Lisa Marree Peters

Heather Louise Sander

David Austin Smith

Kaitlyn Stewart

Leah Grace Ward

Bachelor of Education (Primary) with Distinction

Candice Curran

Georgia Madeline Holzberger

Gemma Maree Keinath

Heidi Peta Martin-Sanders

Mackenzee Taylah Rose

Megan Vanessa Smith

Allyce Stegman

Bachelor of Education (Secondary)

Sophie Rose Boland

Ziah Jack Peter Carr

Grace-Kelly Davidson

Todd William Harmsworth

Philip Alexander Joncour

Tanya Michelle Krause

Micah Luke McTaggart

Mitchell Jeffrey Rose

Katelyn Fiona Schultz

Annan William Whittington

Sophie Renee Worthington

Bachelor of Education (Secondary) with Distinction

Melinda Karen Pacey

Bachelor of Engineering Technology (Civil) with Distinction

Anthony Skoric

Bachelor of Information Technology (Application Development)

Nicholas James Stone

Bachelor of Information Technology (Business Analysis)

Lovepreet Singh

Jordan Bryce Otto

Brett Anthony Stephenson

Bachelor of Laws

Timothy David Bakss

Cassidy Jayne Kennedy

Emma Louise Locke

Remy Beau McCamley

Harrison James Molloy

Ellen Louise Muller

Jeri Scarlett Murray

Sarah-Jayne Reid

Jake Mitchell Ward

Tamara Jean Whittaker

Rebecca Jayne Winning

Bachelor of Multimedia Studies

Georgina Sue Markwell

Bachelor of Music (Music Studies) with Distinction

Karen Lee Clifford

Bachelor of Professional Communication (Journalism)

Sophie Elisabeth Agius

Tayla Brianna Hill

Bachelor of Professional Communication (Management)

Jacinta Maree Gatt

Bachelor of Professional Communication (Management) with Distinction

Emilie Lewis

Bachelor of Property

Amber Grech

Amelia Grech

Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Business

Michael Jarzebak

Bachelor of Business (Human Resources Management)/Bachelor of Professional Communication with Distinction

Sophie Rebecca Nevison

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Civil)

Kim Andrew Vains

Michael Royce Yewell

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Electrical)

Macauley Stonebridge

Kyle Anthony Wolff

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Mechanical)

Jordan Bella

Jason Cyril Harding

Bailey Jack McBeth-Cooper

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Mechatronics)

Evandri van Zyl

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Civil) and Diploma of Professional Practice (Co-op Engineering)

Kristy Taylah Jensen

Raitt Alexander McLeod

Scott Francis Vidler

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Electrical) and Diploma of Professional Practice (Co-op Engineering)

Daniel Robert Osborne

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Mechanical) and Diploma of Professional Practice (Co-op Engineering)

Aiden Reece Kyle

Sonya Murphy

Iain Robert Riek

Graduate Certificate in Asset and Maintenance Management

Jason Michael Rice

Graduate Certificate in Brain Based Education with Distinction

Peter John Taifalos

Phillip Laurence Vonthien

Graduate Certificate in Management

Kylie Louise McLean

Graduate Certificate in Social Innovation

Sonia Gay Ghiggioli

Graduate Diploma of Asset and Maintenance Management with Distinction

Alanna Jane Dennien

Richard Sambamo

Master of Business Administration

Lynette Ann Chapman

Sarah Catherine Hunter

Master of Engineering (Mechanical)

Prasanth Kumaravadivel

Bilyaminu Ismail Mohammed

Master of Information Systems

Varinder Singh Dhindsa

Master of Information Technology (Mobile Application Development) with Distinction

Zhipeng Zeng

Master of Information Technology (Networks and Information Security)

Emmanuel Nkengurutse

Master of Management for Engineers

Sam Owbridge

Master of Teaching (Primary)

Sara Jane Bishop

Master of Teaching (Secondary)

Jessica Frances Whybird

Master of Teaching (Secondary) with Distinction

Luke Flint

Diploma of Beauty Therapy

Kayla Marie Goffage

Diploma of Community Services

Ilona Mamosa Daniel

Diploma of Nursing

Trent Watson Charles Acutt

Caitlin Louise Cuthbert Botha

Anne-Marie Geraldine Lawrie

Candice Ellen Newmann

Diploma of Nursing (Enrolled/Division 2 nursing)

Joanne Henzler

Luke James Sondergeld

Diploma of Work Health and Safety

Nicole Anne Davidson

Serena Dominique Markwell

Gabrielle Elizabeth Tait

Michele Helen Whillock

Associate Degree of Human Services

Andrea Joy Cox

Bachelor of Accident Forensics

Serena Dominique Markwell

Gabrielle Elizabeth Tait

Bachelor of Accident Forensics with Distinction

Nicole Anne Davidson

Bachelor of Agriculture

Katrina Elizabeth Ellen Cann

Harriet Jane Dunne

Olivia Renee Healy

Claire Louise Patterson

Bachelor of Agriculture with Distinction

Ruby Jane Hubbard

Zachary Jobson

Genevieve Grace Gilmore Kane

Bachelor of Community Welfare

Machizo Josephine Muchaneta

Bachelor of Environmental Science (Environmental Geography)

Sherie Jeanette Bruce

Braydon Joel Hegarty

Bachelor of Environmental Science (Land Management)

Hannah Kitching

Caitlin Erin Pfrunder

Bachelor of Environmental Science (Land Management) with Distinction

Kymberly Jennifer Robinson

Bachelor of Environmental Science (Water Management)

Carole Ann Greenaway

Nikki Clare Kilpatrick

Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Sciences

Jack Ryan Barwick

Kate Brennan

Dean Vernon Dries

Denzel Wenitong

Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Sciences with Distinction

Heidi Berg Shoecraft

Bachelor of Medical Science (Clinical Investigation) with Distinction

Carly Jane Chapman

Bachelor of Medical Science (Clinical Measurement)

Gail Christine Gosztyla

Bachelor of Medical Science (Nutrition)

Sarah Bakss

Bachelor of Medical Science (Nutrition) with Distinction

Chelsea Jane Green

Ella Chantelle Jackman

Bachelor of Medical Science (Pathology)

Taleah Anne Bailey

Cassandra Abigail Inglis

Jenny Aguilar Tierra

Bachelor of Medical Science (Pathology) with Distinction

Eden Louise Spencer

Bachelor of Nursing

Gurjinder Singh

Kate Arnold

Rose Assonganyi

Melissa Anne Barnes

Manpreet Kaur Basota

Aimee Fae Beckham

Jo-Anne Maree Bolger

Hannah Elisabeth Buchholz

Cassie Leigh Buckley

Maddison Taylor Carey

Elly Rose Chandler

Sophie Louise Coccetti

Brittany Paige Coombes

Carys Ayre Creighton

Michelle Kim Davidson

Abigail Lauren Jacqueline Donaldson

Shania Valerie Helen Duffy

Hollie Dunn

Elen Elizabeth Ellem

Leesa Joy Ezzy

Renae Louise Fields

Lauren Rachelle Green

Ruby Grace Hall

Trent Edward Halloran

Tiarni Mischa Hawke

Mardie Lee Holding

Vicky May Horsten

Karlene Tianne Johnson

Courtney Joy Jones

Jo-Anna Leigh Keating

Rheanna Lee

Sang Hee Lee

Chelsea Rennay Mattsson

Lisa Lee McClintock

Nikita Mary McDonald

Jontee Kathleen McDougall

Caitlin Adair McFarlane

Yvonne Louise McInnes

Ashleigh Anne Mead

Saskia Midgley

Stuart Morgan

Luke Mylne

Grace Nakayima

Megoule Dalida Ndjigue

Nyika Vallenta

Peta Jade Ollson

Anne-Marie Palmer

Sonal Parmar

Vanessa Lee Peat

Amy Louise Pedrola

Elizabeth Ann Power

Poonam Jotishma Ram

Tessa Ramsden

Rebecca Randles

Janaya Lenise Ray

Kalani Marie Richardson

Emily Maree Robinson

Casey Anne Rowe

Nadine Ellen Rundle

Angela Rose Russell

Trace Macall Russell

Carolyn Anne Ryan

Kylie Maree Ryan

Damian Ashly Scott

Tarandeep Singh

Luke James Sondergeld

Daniel Sos

Natalia Maree Strasser

Brianna Jay Swanson

Jessica Rae Upton

Emma Hilde G. Van Rie

Tori Van Vegchel

Ivy Grace Sistoza Vana

Amie Jane Vella

Keeley Sue-Ann Wallace

Emma-Louise Yardy

Jana Mariea Zavazal

Dylan Victor Zimitat

Bachelor of Nursing with Distinction

Erin Jo Alcorn

Emma Renee Banter

Alyshia Emily Breuer

Carlie Maree Crouch

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Davies

Kaitlyn Lee Delioglanis

Cerys Marie Firth

Melanie Renee Jarvis

Giovanna Legge

Kylie Deanne Medlin

Laura Scout Mehlhose

Rebecca Kate Mitchell

Anne Marie Moloney

Margaret Neill-Ballantine

Elise Zipporah Perchard

Demi Louise Roser

Stacey Jane Saunders

Kelly Stuart

Vanessa Swindells

Nina Szombati

Bachelor of Oral Health

Kristen Jade Barnicoat

Katelyn Renee Bretag

Laila Elizabeth C Howard

Chloe Maree Kitchingman

Liko Kotera

Lily Neaton

Samuel Peter Straughan

Danielle Jay Tapiolas

Joshua Michael Wojtas

Bachelor of Oral Health with Distinction

Samantha Lee Barbeler

Thomas John Hamilton

Katelyn Elizabeth Stewart

Zoe Taylor Walmsley

Bachelor of Paramedic Science

Harrison Thomas Crighton

Michael William Eiser

Emma Rachel Lambert

Emily Louise Lydeamore-Walker

Amy McNamara

Kelly Alex Shaw

Bachelor of Paramedic Science with Distinction

Sharnie Lee Limbert

Ashley Robert O’Connor

Elizabeth Wright

Bachelor of Psychological Science

Kirsty Anne Adams

Petra Barnbaum

Jasmine Rose BoydPratt

Haylee Celeste Bull

Matthew Anthony Burt

Vicki Anne Groves-Pearce

Caitlyn Jayne Harth

Rebecca Leigh Perkins

William Jack Pidgeon

Tara Jade Toshack

Tarryn Wilde

Lita-Maree Helina Louise Wooley

Bachelor of Psychological Science with Distinction

Debra Lyn Ashman

Jaimee Elizabeth Bateman

Luke Matthew Fletcher

Matthew James Klotz

Emma Jane McGrath

Shaeleigh Anne West

Kelsie Elyce Whittaker

Bachelor of Public Health (Environmental Health)

Chloe Tasman Rogers

Bachelor of Public Health (Environmental Health) with Distinction

Stefan Holweg

Bachelor of Public Health (Health Promotion)

Suyin Jennifer Ruback

Bachelor of Public Health (Health Promotion) with Distinction

Dannielle Jade Hanns

Bachelor of Science (Applied Chemistry)

Brooke Deanne Lacey

Bachelor of Science (Applied Chemistry) with Distinction

Joel Benjamin Johnson

Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (Honours)

Emily Jean Bradshaw

Ella Christensen

Maekeisha Kaylem Norman

Liam Christopher Sansom

Chelsea Ruth Thompson

Jordan Brianna Trott

Rachael Jayne Webb

Julie Ann Williams

Shanae Clare Zanda

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (Honours)

Dana Leigh Anderson

Oakleigh Benson

Reuben Stanley Taylor Bickell

Samuel Ross Brick

Emily Maree Champion

Leon John Paul Christensen

Nikki Lee Cooke

Olivia Grace Dean

Laura Horsman

Rachel Olya Lawson

Michael Liam McCoombes

Dean Matthew McKinnon

Chloe Petith

Johanna Mary Scully

Eunice Loo Sze Mun

Megan Louise Vincent

Zoey Elizabeth Waldron

Bachelor of Psychological Science (Honours)

Jessica Anne Conroy

Emily Rachel Hartwig

Ryan Francis Hickey

Domanik Sabrus

Bachelor of Social Work (Honours)

Amanda Jane Chadbone

Kate Else Kaer

Laura Ann Matthews

Nicholas Mundy

Cassandra Nolan

Bachelor of Speech Pathology (Honours)

Anna-Maree Bennett

Brooke Amie McIntosh

Jodie Nicole Peake

Graduate Certificate in Emergency and Disaster Management

Bethany Louisa Jane Martin

Graduate Diploma of Paramedic Science (Critical Care) with Distinction

Alison Joan Kearney

Bachelor of Medical Sonography/Graduate Diploma of Medical Sonography

Brent Robert Lowien

Jess Elizabeth Shaxson

Bachelor of Medical Sonography/Graduate Diploma of Medical Sonography with Distinction

Samantha Jackson

Master of Clinical Psychology

Helen Claire Preece

Master of Clinical Psychology with Distinction

Melissa May Attwood

Sarah Danielle Bowman

Luke Hodgkinson

Kyra Ashley Randell

Kylie Maree Warren

Master of Medical Ultrasound with Distinction

Meghan Dunne

Master of Paramedic Science (Paramedic Practitioner) with Distinction

Penelope Jane Hatton

Paul Simmons

Master of Professional Psychology with Distinction

Sharon Baird

Emma Louise Slater

Doctor of Philosophy

Addisalem Benyam

Cheryl Margaret Bookallil

Jordon Candice Irwin

Adam Keith Rose

Master of Applied Science

Ngare Ellen Wilkinson