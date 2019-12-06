GRADUATION: Hundreds of students graduate from CQUni today
FULL list of CQUniversity students who graduate today:
Certificate III in Business Administration
Jordana Paige Fielding
Diploma of Business Studies
Charise Rahdele Iosua
Amy June Stenhouse
Kelli Ann Symonds
Diploma of Leadership and Management
Kudzai Madhuro
Diploma of Music
James Ronald Cohen
Associate Degree of Engineering (Civil Engineering)
Patrick Alan Locker
Zachary Richard Ward
Associate Degree of Engineering (Electrical Engineering)
Joshua David Ferguson
Associate Degree of Engineering (Mechanical Engineering)
Mitchell Eckford
Associate Degree of Information Technology
Steven Waldron
Bachelor of Accounting
Katrina Louise Brown
Ben Zachary Hinton
Quennie Lyn Murray
Lily Niamh McKeever Price
Dana Joy Riemer
Ashleigh Renee Rogash
Bachelor of Arts
Elvis Delaney
Kiahnee Helen Eggmolesse-Dillon
Bachelor of Arts with Distinction
Dominique Duthie
Bachelor of Business (Human Resource Management)
Callie Hannah Dingley
Anita Rose Nason
Jack Nicholas O’Neill
Bachelor of Business (Human Resource Management and Public Relations)
Tracey Elizabeth Mulligan
Bachelor of Business (Management)
Erin Margaret Gale
Jessica Kate Powell
Tameka Karli Ritchings
Bachelor of Business (Management and Human Resource Management)
Li Dan
Bachelor of Business (Management and Marketing)
Thomas William Kirchner
Bachelor of Business (Management and Marketing) with Distinction
Jacob Kevin Kenneth Butler
Bachelor of Business (Marketing and Property)
Kade Horan
Bachelor of Business (Supply Chain Management)
Aaron Roy Watts
Bachelor of Digital Media
Lara Brooke Bailey
Kyle Bradley Barnham
Sophie Jordan Ferris
Alexander Graham Robert Olive
Ethan Kyle Ratcliffe-Turner
Justin Robertson
Amy Joy Rook
Bachelor of Digital Media with Distinction
Kieran Deeth
Igor Seleznev
Myles Shipton
Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood)
Samantha Tobin
Amy Patricia Webb
Bachelor of Education (Primary)
Chloe Alana Christensen
Melita Anne Croyden
Isabella Verona Gaye Fernie
Riley Kyle Hunt
Tora Louise Laffin
Lilleeanna Georgya Peace Loader
Sarah Jade Lumsden
Paige Alexandra Millar
Lisa Marree Peters
Heather Louise Sander
David Austin Smith
Kaitlyn Stewart
Leah Grace Ward
Bachelor of Education (Primary) with Distinction
Candice Curran
Georgia Madeline Holzberger
Gemma Maree Keinath
Heidi Peta Martin-Sanders
Mackenzee Taylah Rose
Megan Vanessa Smith
Allyce Stegman
Bachelor of Education (Secondary)
Sophie Rose Boland
Ziah Jack Peter Carr
Grace-Kelly Davidson
Todd William Harmsworth
Philip Alexander Joncour
Tanya Michelle Krause
Micah Luke McTaggart
Mitchell Jeffrey Rose
Katelyn Fiona Schultz
Annan William Whittington
Sophie Renee Worthington
Bachelor of Education (Secondary) with Distinction
Melinda Karen Pacey
Bachelor of Engineering Technology (Civil) with Distinction
Anthony Skoric
Bachelor of Information Technology (Application Development)
Nicholas James Stone
Bachelor of Information Technology (Business Analysis)
Lovepreet Singh
Jordan Bryce Otto
Brett Anthony Stephenson
Bachelor of Laws
Timothy David Bakss
Cassidy Jayne Kennedy
Emma Louise Locke
Remy Beau McCamley
Harrison James Molloy
Ellen Louise Muller
Jeri Scarlett Murray
Sarah-Jayne Reid
Jake Mitchell Ward
Tamara Jean Whittaker
Rebecca Jayne Winning
Bachelor of Multimedia Studies
Georgina Sue Markwell
Bachelor of Music (Music Studies) with Distinction
Karen Lee Clifford
Bachelor of Professional Communication (Journalism)
Sophie Elisabeth Agius
Tayla Brianna Hill
Bachelor of Professional Communication (Management)
Jacinta Maree Gatt
Bachelor of Professional Communication (Management) with Distinction
Emilie Lewis
Bachelor of Property
Amber Grech
Amelia Grech
Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Business
Michael Jarzebak
Bachelor of Business (Human Resources Management)/Bachelor of Professional Communication with Distinction
Sophie Rebecca Nevison
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Civil)
Kim Andrew Vains
Michael Royce Yewell
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Electrical)
Macauley Stonebridge
Kyle Anthony Wolff
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Mechanical)
Jordan Bella
Jason Cyril Harding
Bailey Jack McBeth-Cooper
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Mechatronics)
Evandri van Zyl
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Civil) and Diploma of Professional Practice (Co-op Engineering)
Kristy Taylah Jensen
Raitt Alexander McLeod
Scott Francis Vidler
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Electrical) and Diploma of Professional Practice (Co-op Engineering)
Daniel Robert Osborne
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Mechanical) and Diploma of Professional Practice (Co-op Engineering)
Aiden Reece Kyle
Sonya Murphy
Iain Robert Riek
Graduate Certificate in Asset and Maintenance Management
Jason Michael Rice
Graduate Certificate in Brain Based Education with Distinction
Peter John Taifalos
Phillip Laurence Vonthien
Graduate Certificate in Management
Kylie Louise McLean
Graduate Certificate in Social Innovation
Sonia Gay Ghiggioli
Graduate Diploma of Asset and Maintenance Management with Distinction
Alanna Jane Dennien
Richard Sambamo
Master of Business Administration
Lynette Ann Chapman
Sarah Catherine Hunter
Master of Engineering (Mechanical)
Prasanth Kumaravadivel
Bilyaminu Ismail Mohammed
Master of Information Systems
Varinder Singh Dhindsa
Master of Information Technology (Mobile Application Development) with Distinction
Zhipeng Zeng
Master of Information Technology (Networks and Information Security)
Emmanuel Nkengurutse
Master of Management for Engineers
Sam Owbridge
Master of Teaching (Primary)
Sara Jane Bishop
Master of Teaching (Secondary)
Jessica Frances Whybird
Master of Teaching (Secondary) with Distinction
Luke Flint
Diploma of Beauty Therapy
Kayla Marie Goffage
Diploma of Community Services
Ilona Mamosa Daniel
Diploma of Nursing
Trent Watson Charles Acutt
Caitlin Louise Cuthbert Botha
Anne-Marie Geraldine Lawrie
Candice Ellen Newmann
Diploma of Nursing (Enrolled/Division 2 nursing)
Joanne Henzler
Luke James Sondergeld
Diploma of Work Health and Safety
Nicole Anne Davidson
Serena Dominique Markwell
Gabrielle Elizabeth Tait
Michele Helen Whillock
Associate Degree of Human Services
Andrea Joy Cox
Bachelor of Accident Forensics
Serena Dominique Markwell
Gabrielle Elizabeth Tait
Bachelor of Accident Forensics with Distinction
Nicole Anne Davidson
Bachelor of Agriculture
Katrina Elizabeth Ellen Cann
Harriet Jane Dunne
Olivia Renee Healy
Claire Louise Patterson
Bachelor of Agriculture with Distinction
Ruby Jane Hubbard
Zachary Jobson
Genevieve Grace Gilmore Kane
Bachelor of Community Welfare
Machizo Josephine Muchaneta
Bachelor of Environmental Science (Environmental Geography)
Sherie Jeanette Bruce
Braydon Joel Hegarty
Bachelor of Environmental Science (Land Management)
Hannah Kitching
Caitlin Erin Pfrunder
Bachelor of Environmental Science (Land Management) with Distinction
Kymberly Jennifer Robinson
Bachelor of Environmental Science (Water Management)
Carole Ann Greenaway
Nikki Clare Kilpatrick
Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Sciences
Jack Ryan Barwick
Kate Brennan
Dean Vernon Dries
Denzel Wenitong
Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Sciences with Distinction
Heidi Berg Shoecraft
Bachelor of Medical Science (Clinical Investigation) with Distinction
Carly Jane Chapman
Bachelor of Medical Science (Clinical Measurement)
Gail Christine Gosztyla
Bachelor of Medical Science (Nutrition)
Sarah Bakss
Bachelor of Medical Science (Nutrition) with Distinction
Chelsea Jane Green
Ella Chantelle Jackman
Bachelor of Medical Science (Pathology)
Taleah Anne Bailey
Cassandra Abigail Inglis
Jenny Aguilar Tierra
Bachelor of Medical Science (Pathology) with Distinction
Eden Louise Spencer
Bachelor of Nursing
Gurjinder Singh
Kate Arnold
Rose Assonganyi
Melissa Anne Barnes
Manpreet Kaur Basota
Aimee Fae Beckham
Jo-Anne Maree Bolger
Hannah Elisabeth Buchholz
Cassie Leigh Buckley
Maddison Taylor Carey
Elly Rose Chandler
Sophie Louise Coccetti
Brittany Paige Coombes
Carys Ayre Creighton
Michelle Kim Davidson
Abigail Lauren Jacqueline Donaldson
Shania Valerie Helen Duffy
Hollie Dunn
Elen Elizabeth Ellem
Leesa Joy Ezzy
Renae Louise Fields
Lauren Rachelle Green
Ruby Grace Hall
Trent Edward Halloran
Tiarni Mischa Hawke
Mardie Lee Holding
Vicky May Horsten
Karlene Tianne Johnson
Courtney Joy Jones
Jo-Anna Leigh Keating
Rheanna Lee
Sang Hee Lee
Chelsea Rennay Mattsson
Lisa Lee McClintock
Nikita Mary McDonald
Jontee Kathleen McDougall
Caitlin Adair McFarlane
Yvonne Louise McInnes
Ashleigh Anne Mead
Saskia Midgley
Stuart Morgan
Luke Mylne
Grace Nakayima
Megoule Dalida Ndjigue
Nyika Vallenta
Peta Jade Ollson
Anne-Marie Palmer
Sonal Parmar
Vanessa Lee Peat
Amy Louise Pedrola
Elizabeth Ann Power
Poonam Jotishma Ram
Tessa Ramsden
Rebecca Randles
Janaya Lenise Ray
Kalani Marie Richardson
Emily Maree Robinson
Casey Anne Rowe
Nadine Ellen Rundle
Angela Rose Russell
Trace Macall Russell
Carolyn Anne Ryan
Kylie Maree Ryan
Damian Ashly Scott
Tarandeep Singh
Luke James Sondergeld
Daniel Sos
Natalia Maree Strasser
Brianna Jay Swanson
Jessica Rae Upton
Emma Hilde G. Van Rie
Tori Van Vegchel
Ivy Grace Sistoza Vana
Amie Jane Vella
Keeley Sue-Ann Wallace
Emma-Louise Yardy
Jana Mariea Zavazal
Dylan Victor Zimitat
Bachelor of Nursing with Distinction
Erin Jo Alcorn
Emma Renee Banter
Alyshia Emily Breuer
Carlie Maree Crouch
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Davies
Kaitlyn Lee Delioglanis
Cerys Marie Firth
Melanie Renee Jarvis
Giovanna Legge
Kylie Deanne Medlin
Laura Scout Mehlhose
Rebecca Kate Mitchell
Anne Marie Moloney
Margaret Neill-Ballantine
Elise Zipporah Perchard
Demi Louise Roser
Stacey Jane Saunders
Kelly Stuart
Vanessa Swindells
Nina Szombati
Bachelor of Oral Health
Kristen Jade Barnicoat
Katelyn Renee Bretag
Laila Elizabeth C Howard
Chloe Maree Kitchingman
Liko Kotera
Lily Neaton
Samuel Peter Straughan
Danielle Jay Tapiolas
Joshua Michael Wojtas
Bachelor of Oral Health with Distinction
Samantha Lee Barbeler
Thomas John Hamilton
Katelyn Elizabeth Stewart
Zoe Taylor Walmsley
Bachelor of Paramedic Science
Harrison Thomas Crighton
Michael William Eiser
Emma Rachel Lambert
Emily Louise Lydeamore-Walker
Amy McNamara
Kelly Alex Shaw
Bachelor of Paramedic Science with Distinction
Sharnie Lee Limbert
Ashley Robert O’Connor
Elizabeth Wright
Bachelor of Psychological Science
Kirsty Anne Adams
Petra Barnbaum
Jasmine Rose BoydPratt
Haylee Celeste Bull
Matthew Anthony Burt
Vicki Anne Groves-Pearce
Caitlyn Jayne Harth
Rebecca Leigh Perkins
William Jack Pidgeon
Tara Jade Toshack
Tarryn Wilde
Lita-Maree Helina Louise Wooley
Bachelor of Psychological Science with Distinction
Debra Lyn Ashman
Jaimee Elizabeth Bateman
Luke Matthew Fletcher
Matthew James Klotz
Emma Jane McGrath
Shaeleigh Anne West
Kelsie Elyce Whittaker
Bachelor of Public Health (Environmental Health)
Chloe Tasman Rogers
Bachelor of Public Health (Environmental Health) with Distinction
Stefan Holweg
Bachelor of Public Health (Health Promotion)
Suyin Jennifer Ruback
Bachelor of Public Health (Health Promotion) with Distinction
Dannielle Jade Hanns
Bachelor of Science (Applied Chemistry)
Brooke Deanne Lacey
Bachelor of Science (Applied Chemistry) with Distinction
Joel Benjamin Johnson
Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (Honours)
Emily Jean Bradshaw
Ella Christensen
Maekeisha Kaylem Norman
Liam Christopher Sansom
Chelsea Ruth Thompson
Jordan Brianna Trott
Rachael Jayne Webb
Julie Ann Williams
Shanae Clare Zanda
Bachelor of Physiotherapy (Honours)
Dana Leigh Anderson
Oakleigh Benson
Reuben Stanley Taylor Bickell
Samuel Ross Brick
Emily Maree Champion
Leon John Paul Christensen
Nikki Lee Cooke
Olivia Grace Dean
Laura Horsman
Rachel Olya Lawson
Michael Liam McCoombes
Dean Matthew McKinnon
Chloe Petith
Johanna Mary Scully
Eunice Loo Sze Mun
Megan Louise Vincent
Zoey Elizabeth Waldron
Bachelor of Psychological Science (Honours)
Jessica Anne Conroy
Emily Rachel Hartwig
Ryan Francis Hickey
Domanik Sabrus
Bachelor of Social Work (Honours)
Amanda Jane Chadbone
Kate Else Kaer
Laura Ann Matthews
Nicholas Mundy
Cassandra Nolan
Bachelor of Speech Pathology (Honours)
Anna-Maree Bennett
Brooke Amie McIntosh
Jodie Nicole Peake
Graduate Certificate in Emergency and Disaster Management
Bethany Louisa Jane Martin
Graduate Diploma of Paramedic Science (Critical Care) with Distinction
Alison Joan Kearney
Bachelor of Medical Sonography/Graduate Diploma of Medical Sonography
Brent Robert Lowien
Jess Elizabeth Shaxson
Bachelor of Medical Sonography/Graduate Diploma of Medical Sonography with Distinction
Samantha Jackson
Master of Clinical Psychology
Helen Claire Preece
Master of Clinical Psychology with Distinction
Melissa May Attwood
Sarah Danielle Bowman
Luke Hodgkinson
Kyra Ashley Randell
Kylie Maree Warren
Master of Medical Ultrasound with Distinction
Meghan Dunne
Master of Paramedic Science (Paramedic Practitioner) with Distinction
Penelope Jane Hatton
Paul Simmons
Master of Professional Psychology with Distinction
Sharon Baird
Emma Louise Slater
Doctor of Philosophy
Addisalem Benyam
Cheryl Margaret Bookallil
Jordon Candice Irwin
Adam Keith Rose
Master of Applied Science
Ngare Ellen Wilkinson