Graduation win for CQUni Rocky students

Students celebrating their graduation day by throwing their caps up in the air.

Students celebrating their graduation day by throwing their caps up in the air.

Final year students at Central Queensland University’s Rockhampton campus are jubilant their December graduation will go ahead.

Fourth-year nursing student, Imogen Walker, began a petition online last weekend after her cohort was told it would have to travel to a ­capital city to take part in a ceremony.

“This means students will have to travel to capital cities to take part in a graduation ceremony they have worked so hard for,” she wrote.

“(Their options are) to pay hundreds of dollars to attend a ceremony or not attend the ceremony at all, due to costing, meaning no celebration of their hard work.”

Taje Andersoon and Carolyn Daniels were presented for their degrees of Doctor of Philosophy at the 2019 CQUniversity graduation in Rockhampton

Ms Walker said she had seen photos of her friends’ graduation online and was excited to experience her own ceremony. The university, which has 16 campuses nationwide, said it was “problematic” to time multiple ceremonies to coincide with students finishing their studies over three different terms each year.

But, after more than 1400 people signed the petition, Ms Walker received confirmation the December 2020 ceremony would go ahead.

“I am really looking forward to seeing you cross the stage in December.. and wish you every success for the remainder of your studies,” wrote Joanne Perry, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Student Experience and Governance.

CQUni was approached for further comment.