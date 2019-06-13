Graeme McCamley donates two steers at historic cattle sale

SUCCESSFUL SALE: Bill Cragg, Vice President of the Commercial Cattle Committee and president of the Rockhampton Cattle Club hoped to see even more cattle exhibited next year.

CATTLE producers travelled about 300km to attend the first commercial cattle sale in more than 17 years at the Rockhampton Showgrounds yesterday.

One of those producers, Robert Lang, delivered three head of Charolais cattle, and said he was originally nervous the event wouldn't go ahead due to two wild cards - weather conditions and stock numbers.

Pictured is Ken and Daphne Lawrence at this year's commercial cattle sale at the Rockhampton Showgrounds. Contributed

But with 104 head of cattle in the yards on the day, Mr Lang said his fellow exhibitors (18) rose above which made it a successful event.

On another positive note, when The Morning Bulletin visited yesterday's auction, they heard auctioneers announce Graeme McCamley donated two steers with the proceeds to be given to the Lady Shirley McCamley Foundation and the Ray of Hope Ministry.

Over 104 head of cattle were exhibited at the first commercial cattle sale in more than 17 years at Rockhampton Showgrounds. Sean Fox

Mr Lang wanted to thank the Rockhampton Regional Council and the event's sponsors for making the commercial sale possible.

Rockhampton Cattle Club president Bill Cragg said exhibitors worked hard to get the sale together which featured Droughtmaster, Brangus, Brahman and more.