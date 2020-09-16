Menu
Graffiti Generic 3 November 08 Graffiti Generic Tunnel under rail at Enmore. Photo Phil Rogers
News

Graffiti crime destroys defence force dream for teens

Kerri-Anne Mesner
16th Sep 2020 6:00 PM
TWO McDonalds employees who once dreamt of joining Australia’s defence force have potentially damaged their dreams after some post-work graffiti crimes.

Corey Matthew Wells and Adam Michael Braun, both 18, both pleaded guilty on September 15 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said the pair broke into Glenmore State High School on May 6 at 8.30pm by crawling under a fence.

She said they spray painted doors, walls and windows.

Ms Kurtz said the pair told police they had worked at McDonalds that day and decided to spray paint the school, so they went to Stockland Rockhampton and purchased red and black paint.

She said the pair went to a bottle shop after the graffiti offence and then went home.

Ms Kurtz said Wells told police he had been struggling to deal with issues at home.

Both told police they had wanted to join the defence force, but understood this offending may have ruined their chances.

Ms Kurtz said it cost the school $367.03 to buy paint from Bunnings to cover up the graffiti.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn put the pair’s offending down to “youthful exuberance” and told Wells to join a gym to take out his frustrations.

Mr Milburn commented he did not understand why Braun joined Wells.

He ordered the pair to six months Good Behaviour with a $4300 recognisance. No convictions were recorded.

They were both ordered to pay their half of restitution to cover the costs of the Bunnings paint.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

