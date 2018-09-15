Grammar bracing for tough decider against St Brendan's

KEY PLAYER: Rockhampton Grammar's fullback Jacob Spark will have a big influence on today's grand final result.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Grammar School coach Rod Peckett is expecting one tough game of footy in the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League open grand final today.

Grammar, the reigning champions, will take on St Brendan's in what promises to be an epic battle at 3pm at Browne Park.

The game will cap a full day of finals action, which kicks off at 9am.

The Cathedral College features in five finals, St Brendan's four and Rockhampton Grammar, Emmaus College and North Rockhampton State High in one apiece.

Peckett said the open division this year had been extremely close, and any side on any given day could have got the result.

Grammar lost just one game this season and that was to St Brendan's a fortnight ago. Two weeks before the two teams played out a draw.

"It's going to be a really tough, hard game on Saturday,” Peckett said.

Rockhampton Grammar's co-captain and five-eighth Aaron Moore. CONTRIBUTED

"It's one of those games where we've just got to be good at what we do best.

"We need to play really up-tempo with lots of enthusiasm, really tough in the middle, defend hard and let our skills take over in the end.

"I'm confident that if we do everything we need to do we will get a good result.”

Peckett said unlike 2017, his team would not carry the same weight of expectation into today's grand final.

Grammar swept all before them last year, winning the prestigious Confraternity Carnival and the GIO Trophy state final before claiming the secondary schools title.

Peckett said things were more relaxed this year.

"We were undefeated going into this final last year and I just felt there was a little bit of pressure.”

"If we'd lost that game it would have taken away from the incredible success that we had had.

"We don't have that pressure this year and we've probably enjoyed the local comp a lot more this year because of that.”

Austen Routley in action for Rockhampton Grammar. Allan Reinikka ROK090917aleague6

Only eight members of the all-conquering side of 2017 remain but Peckett said the new-look squad had gelled well and was performing strongly.

He said the forward pack had been incredible.

"We haven't had a side dominate us in the middle all year and that was at Confraternity as well.”

"Our forward pack is very good and they work really hard for each other.

"Our strength this year has definitely been our defence and that's what we've worked hardest on.”

Peckett is expecting big performances from the team's inspirational co-captains Austen Routley (lock) and Aaron Moore (five-eighth) today.

He nominated other key players as centre Leighton Milburn, hooker Riley Comiskey and fullback Jacob Spark.

He said St Brendan's also boasted a solid forward pack and plenty of speed out wide.

"We're going to have to be really good in terms of nullifying that speed on the edges and also containing their back three.”

Peckett said he would be encouraging his charges just to enjoy today's game.

"The big message from me is just to have fun. At the end of the day, that's what I want them to play football for.”

