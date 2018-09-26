Grammar crews shine against state's best on Fitzroy River

ROWING: Rockhampton Grammar has enjoyed one of its most successful campaigns at a Queensland Schools Championship Regatta.

Grammar finished the three-day event with 11 medals - four gold, two silver and five bronze - and its rowers also won silver in an inter-regional boat representing Capricornia.

Co-hosted by Rockhampton Grammar School and the Rockhampton Fitzroy Rowing Club, the regatta attracted close to 800 rowers from 60 schools across Queensland as well as competitors from New Zealand.

The Cathedral College's Hayden Row in action at the Queensland Schools Championship Regatta. Allan Reinikka ROK230918arowing3

RGS head of rowing John Smyth said it was a fantastic result for the school and a wonderful event for Rockhampton.

"In terms of medals won, this would definitely be one of our best performances,” he said.

"We couldn't have asked for anything better, particularly because it came from every year group, which is a sign of the strength of our program.

"But it was not only the performances on the water - the whole event was so well run and we had so many positive comments from all around.

"It takes a lot of effort for something like this to come off and it was great to have such an impressive event here in Rockhampton.”

Rowing: RGS crew. Allan Reinikka ROK230918arowing1

Smyth said there was some red-hot competition on the Fitzroy River over the three days.

"Most of the big programs from up north and down south came so the rowing was of a really high standard,” he said.

"Queensland, in the juniors in particular, is really setting the bar at the moment.”

Grammar capped its stellar performance with three gold medals on the last day.

Laura Sypher produced one of the most dominant displays, winning her heat, her semi-final and the final to claim gold in the championship schoolgirls under-16 single scull.

Rockhampton Grammar's Marshall Leeson and Riley Godwin finished with a gold and a silver medal. RACHAEL MCDONALD

The other gold medallists were the championship schoolboys pair (Ryan Collard and Bradley Burr), championship schoolboys Year 9 double scull (Marshall Leeson and Riley Godwin) and championship schoolboys year 10 four coxed (Reece Byrne, Joshua O'Regan, Lachlan Johnson, Nicholas Storey, cox: Jonathan Edwards).

Smyth said Sypher's win was a "significant achievement”.

"We were quietly confident that she would do well at the regatta, and she didn't just win by a small margin,” he said.

"She really was a class above and to do it with her sister Grace watching, after she had won bronze in the under-17 single scull, was a good moment for sure.”