Grammar, Downlands face off again in grand final

TOUGH GAME: Rockhampton Grammar’s Spencer Smallacombe charges into action in the Regional Rugby Championships grand final against Downlands College on Sunday. Picture: Allan Reinikka

RUGBY UNION: Rockhampton Grammar were edged for the title but would take a lot from the weekend’s Regional Rugby Championships, according to coach Todd Wells.

They were beaten 31-14 by Downlands College in Sunday’s final at Rugby Park in a replay of last year’s decider, which was won by Grammar.

Six teams took part in the second edition of the event.

St Brendan’s Marley Wosomo in his team’s 21-12 win over Matthew Flinders in the playoff for third and fourth. Picture: Allan Reinikka

St Brendan’s finished third, Matthew Flinders was fourth, Ignatius Park fifth and Marist College sixth.

Grammar qualified for the final after beating Ignatius Park 12-7 and drawing 7-all with St Brendan’s.

Downlands advanced courtesy of wins over Marist College and Matthew Flinders.

The visitors completed their unbeaten run, scoring five tries to two to be crowned champions. Downlands coach Garrick Morgan, who played for Australia in the ‘90s, said it was a great win.

“It was a tough game today… and it was a great game last year as well,” he said.

“I think our tight play was the key, we did a lot of pick and go in these conditions, and we had composure.

Rockhampton Grammar's Lachlan Bach in full flight in Sunday’s final. Picture: Allan Reinikka

“It was a quality game to watch. It’s great to see those boys out there well trained and playing some good footy.”

Downlands’ blindside breakaway Alec McKay was Player of the Carnival.

Wells said Grammar competed well in the first half but Downlands took control in the second, getting plenty of momentum off their set piece and their rucking and mauling.

He said despite his team not lifting the trophy, they had a successful weekend.

“The final result was disappointing but not the attitude and effort of the players.

“The objective this weekend was to get some good hard rugby and we certainly achieved that.

“We will learn a lot from this and that’s what this event is all about. Our defence was great all through the carnival except for the final where Downlands found a few cracks.

Rockhampton Grammar’s Nicholas Matauiau in action against Downlands. Picture: Allan Reinikka

“Our backs have got a lot of speed and there were times when we were able to shift the ball and find a lot of space.

“We’ve probably got a bit more work to do with the set piece and transferring first- phase possession into finding space and that’s probably our priority in coming weeks before we go into the local final and the Ballymore Cup in April.”

Wells said prop Zach Sypher, who was the team’s Players’ Player, had an outstanding carnival.

“Carter Wight scored a lot of tries, Spencer Smallacombe was really strong as our No.8 and Rory Jones was also very strong in the front row as well.

“Across the park, I was very proud of the players’ performances and happy they’ve had three more quality games of football.”

The Grammar players will switch to rugby league this week, playing a qualifier for the Aaron Payne Cup against Shalom College on Thursday.

TEAMS’ PLAYERS PLAYER

Downlands: Fullback Albert Dynevor

Matthew Flinders: Openside breakaway Nick Gilbert

St Brendan’s: Openside breakaway Baxter Lancaster

Marist: Hooker Noah Hartley

Ignatius Park: Openside breakaway Ethan Woods

Rockhampton Grammar: Prop Zach Sypher