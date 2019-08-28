Grammar not a worry at this elite school

GOOD RESULTS: Girls Grammar ranked third in the region with their NAPLAN results - pictured: Cadence Wone de Rungs, Fynn McSherry and Porsha Lowien.

A HIGH NAPLAN result is further proof Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School's primary education is top tier, according to acting principal Michelle Gouge.

While the school ranked third in the region for its high school NAPLAN results, data showed the school's highest performers were in Year 3 and Year 5.

In Year 3, students were substantially above the state average in reading, grammar and numeracy.

They were also above average in writing and average in spelling.

In Year 5, they were above average in reading, writing, spelling, numeracy and above average in grammar.

Mrs Gouge said the data showed students who were enrolled at the school in their primary years were excelling.

Due to low enrolment numbers Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School's primary results were not ranked against schools across Queensland but the data was proof of their success, according to Mrs Gouge.

In Year 7, the school ranked above average in reading, writing, spelling, grammar and average in numeracy.

In Year 9, students were above average in writing and grammar. They were average in reading, spelling and numeracy.

Mrs Gouge was proud of the efforts of students and teachers, which lead to the result.

"Preparation for NAPLAN in general is about addressing the Australian curriculum,” Gouge said.

"We spend a significant amount of time deconstructing the data for pre NAPLAN testing and working to close key curriculum gaps.”

The school leads the region in the Collins Writing Program, which was a key contributor to students' grammar results success, according to Mrs Gouge.

Mrs Gouge said the next step would be finding an effective maths program to complement their strong English results.

The school has 27 teachers, 27 other staff, educates from prep to Year 12 and had 281 students tested.